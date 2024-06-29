Meta withdraws support for Meta Quest 1 headsets

Meta is no longer providing bug fixes or security updates the Meta Quest 1 headset.

In a message to Meta Quest 1 players entitled "changes to Quest 1 experience" seen by Eurogamer, the company confirmed that after its decision in January 2023 to stop releasing new features and new Meta Quest apps for Quest 1 on the Quest Store, it was now withdrawing hardware support, too.

It also advised that "if any security vulnerabilities are discovered in the future, private data that is directly stored on the device or accessible from it would be at risk of compromise".

"We'd like to let you know that starting 31st August 2024, we will no longer provide bug fixes or security updates for Meta Quest 1 headsets," the statement, which was sent out today, confirms.

"You will still be able to download new apps and continue using your existing apps as long as they are supported by the developer. However, if any security vulnerabilities are discovered in the future, private data that is directly stored on the device or accessible from it would be at risk of compromise.

"This update follows our announcement in January 2023, when we stopped releasing new features and new Meta Quest apps for Quest 1 on the Quest Store.

"We're excited about the future of Meta Quest and looking forward to providing you with more groundbreaking MR experiences."

The statement closed on inviting players to contact Meta Store Support if they have any further "general enquiries".

Perhaps unsurprisingly, last month Beat Saber also revealed it would no longer be supported on Meta Quest 1 VR headsets.

According to an FAQ on the game's website, the developer is aiming to "raise the bar of what's possible", meaning it will focus on more recent and powerful devices instead.

Beat Saber will remain playable on Meta Quest 1 devices, but from 2nd November support will end. This means no multiplayer or leaderboard functionality, and no further updates, although the game will remain accessible.