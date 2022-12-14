If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection gets April release date

On PlayStation, Switch, and PC.
Capcom's Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection now has a release date, and will be launching for Switch, PlayStation, and PC on 14th April next year.

As was the case for previous Mega Man Legacy Collections, Capcom's Battle Network compilation - which gathers together 10 games in the real-time tactical RPG spin-off series - will be split across two volumes for its digital release.

Volume 1 features Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Battle Network 2, Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue, and Mega Man Battle Network 3 White - all of which originally launched for Nintendo GBA between 2001 and 2003.

Watch on YouTube
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - Trailer.

As for Volume 2, that takes us up to 2005, with Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun, Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon, Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman, Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel, Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar, and Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar.

Supplemental material includes a gallery and music mode, with over 1,000 illustrations and 188 music tracks included across both volumes. There's also online multiplayer support featuring Private Battles, Casual Battles, Ranked Battles, and a selection of modes switching up the rules.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection's two-volume digital release will be accompanied by a physical version for Switch and PlayStation that'll contain both volumes.

Just to confuse matters, Capcom currently has a £49.99 Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection bundle available to pre-order on the PlayStation Store and Steam, but not the two individual volumes. Expect those to be made available on 14th April next year.

