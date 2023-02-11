If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looks like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may be Nintendo's largest first-party Switch game

At 18.2GB, it looks to be significantly bigger than Breath of the Wild.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It looks like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the largest first-party Nintendo game ever to come to Switch.

That's according to Redditor bob4978135, who was one of the first to clock that the Japanese version of the game weighs in at 18.2GB.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: How do you feel about Switch in 2023, following the Nintendo Direct?

The US Nintendo eShop makes a similar size claim, whilst the UK Nintendo eShop says you'll need a whopping 18.6GB free to download the highly-anticipated follow-up to Breath of the Wild (thanks, VGC).

By comparison, Breath of the Wild takes up around 14.7GB on your system. NBA 2K23, on the other hand, eats up 55.8GB, so it's by far from the biggest game to ever come to Nintendo Switch. It does, however, perhaps intimate how much larger the adventure will be when compared to its predecessor.

ICYMI, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a brand new trailer ahead of its release date of 12th May and is available to pre-order now.

This is our latest look at the game since the name reveal trailer in September last year, and yes, you bet Zelda fans are excited.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch