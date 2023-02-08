If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer shows fresh gameplay footage

"Rise, rise my servants!"

Link in Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a brand new trailer ahead of its release date of 12th May and is available to pre-order now.

This is our latest look at the game since the name reveal trailer in September last year and there's plenty of new bits to analyse.

Check out the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #2

"Rise, rise my servants! Sweep over Hyrule. Eliminate this kingdom and her allies. Leave no survivors!" shouts a mysterious male voice as a blood moon rises. Is that Ganondorf, or another antagonist?

Familiar enemies flood the world of Hyrule, before Link descends to defeat evil.

That gives us a glimpse of some new gameplay footage: homing arrows! Shield grinding on mining rails! New rock slinging weapons!

And it looks like Magnesis has had an upgrade, with Link able to pilot vehicles not only over ground but into the sky too.

The trailer closes with mysterious reversed voices in the music and Zelda crying "Please, lend him your power!" Could Zelda finally be playable this time?

Link reaches for Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom

Pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom open today, priced at £59.99. A Collector's Edition will also be available with artbook and more.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch