Lifeweaver, Overwatch 2's new pansexual hero, leaks ahead of official reveal

Overwatch 2's newest Support hero has leaked ahead of their official reveal by Blizzard. Here's an introduction to Lifeweaver, a plant-based pansexual and the game's first Thai hero.

In a now-deleted article over on PCGamesN, Overwatch 2's senior character technical artist Chonlawat Thammawan revealed a number of inspirations for Lifeweaver (also known as Niran Pruksamanee), such as the mandala shape. Thammawan, who originally pitched the idea of including a Thai character, said Lifeweaver is a celebration of Thai culture, while lead narrative designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie spoke more of the hero's warm character.

As for Lifeweaver's skill set, it all sounds pretty nifty. He uses a technology of his own invention called "biolight" to help heal those that are sick and wounded. Along with these healing abilities, Lifeweaver can also manipulate the positions of Overwatch 2's enemies and even his allies should the need occur. This is all thanks to his Life Grip skill.

"The aim was to create another support hero that didn't rely on aim skill," Overwatch 2's lead hero designer Alec Dawson said. "Lifeweaver is designed for players that care a bit more about their own positioning, their game sense - those are the skills they check on more than necessarily aim skill."

Meanwhile, his Petal Platform ability will allow the hero to create platforms (figures) that will lift fellow heroes to higher levels on the map.

There is also Thorn Volley, Lifeweaver's alternate primary fire that can be used to "ward off aggressors" and his Rejuvenating Dash. This "provides a small burst of passive healing" for when players are repositioning themselves on the map.

"We want our supports to be able to fight back a little bit," said Dawson.

As for Lifeweaver's ultimate, this is called Tree of Life. It allows Lifeweaver to create a giant tree structure anywhere the map. This tree can then emit healing pulses to Lifeweaver's allies. It will also "disrupt sightlines" and "block chokepoints".

Dawson noted Lifeweaver had been "one of the harder heroes to really get the hang of" during tests, while still being accessible for beginners. "I will say Lifeweaver is actually very approachable, but it will take some time to master," the Overwatch 2 developer stated.

You can see more images of Lifeweaver below:

Lifeweaver will arrive in Overwatch 2's upcoming season as part of its battle pass. As already mentioned, Blizzard is yet to officially introduce its latest hero, but we can expect that to arrive later on today (4th April).