Lies of P gets September release date

The Pinocchio-starring Soulslike Lies of P has a release date of 19th September.

That's across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC (via Steam).

The announcement was made at the Summer Games Fest, along with news of a public demo available to try out now on all platforms.

Watch on YouTube Lies of P release date announcement trailer

The demo features the first two chapters of the game, so there's plenty of opportunity to explore the Belle Époque-inspired city of Krat, stab some unfriendly puppets, and beat some challenging boss encounters.

I'll have some impressions of the demo for you next week, but for now check out some fresh gameplay in the video above.

"We're beyond excited to announce that Lies of P will launch September 19th on console and PC and that fans everywhere can play the demo now," said Jiwon Choi, Lies of P project director.

"We hope the experience delivers on our creative approach to the Souls-like genre and interpretation of the Pinocchio lore- and looking forward to seeing the response from our incredible community."

The game was previously set for an August release, but will now arrive a little later. The reason for the slight delay is unknown.

Lies of P is also now available to pre-order, with specific outfits available as bonuses for both the digital standard edition and the deluxe edition. A physical deluxe version will also come with a collector's box and 92-page artbook.