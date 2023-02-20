If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lies of P will release this August

Who nose what day.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Pinocchio in Lies of P

Lies of P, the forthcoming Pinocchio starring Soulslike, now has a release month of August 2023.

The game has players controlling the infamous puppet - presumably shortened to P here - in a dark gothic setting that many have likened to Bloodborne.

The release announcement was made at IGN's Fan Fest 2023, with a new trailer showing off the creation of some sort of robotic monstrosity.

Lies of P release window trailer

Set in the grimy streets of the city of Krat, P is in search of Mr. Geppetto to uncover the mysteries of his creation.

Expect precise combat, intricate mechanoid bosses, and extra abilities using P's mechanical arms.

The game is developed by Round8 Studio and published by Neowiz - this is the second title from Round8 following Bless Unleashed.

Lies of P is set for release across PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and is one of several upcoming titles set to launch via Game Pass on day one.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch