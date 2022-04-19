Lego Builder's Journey brings gorgeous diorama puzzling to PS5 and PS4 today

Lego Builder's Journey, the gorgeous diorama puzzler from developer Light Brick Studio, has made the leap from iOS to console, and is now available to purchase on PS4 and PS5.

Lego Builder's Journey, which originally launched as an Apple Arcade release toward the end of 2019, is, conceptually, a fairly simple thing, tasking players with building a path across a selection of beautifully presented Lego dioramas so their little Lego pal can push onward.

Eurogamer's Christian Donlan was quite taken with Lego Builder's Journey's breezy, tactile charms at the time, and spoke highly of its "meditative, contemplative tapping and twisting and reworking and rethinking" in his write up.

For the new PS4 and PS5 versions of Lego Builder's Journey, Light Brick Studio has introduced a Creative mode, giving players a selection of tools that can be used to build their own models and scenes using a curated set of Lego bricks. And when they're happy with their constructions, they can take to Photo mode, fiddling with viewing angles and lighting (PS5 features ray tracing, the developer notes) to record their creation for posterity.

Lego Builder's Journey is available now on PlayStation, and costs £15.99/$19.99 USD.