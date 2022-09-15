If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lego Bricktales still gorgeous, gets an October release date

On PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Lego Bricktales, the beautiful diorama-based puzzler from developer ClockStone, finally has a release date and will be coming to Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 12th October.

Announced back in March, Lego Bricktales sees players traversing five gorgeous, brick-based dioramas - a lush jungle, sun-drenched desert, bustling city corner, medieval castle, and tropical island - as they, with the assistant of a cute robot pal, embark on a quest to help their grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park.

The ensuing adventure offers a blend of puzzling and questing based around Lego Bricktales' brick-by-brick building mechanic, challenging players to come up with a solution to a particular task at hand by building something from a limited number of bricks - a bridge to cross a river, for instance, or a flyable, physics-based gyrocopter.

Watch on YouTube
Lego Bricktales - Release date announcement trailer.

Away from Bricktales' core story, there's a Sandbox Mode - giving players the opportunity to return to previous challenges and improve their designs with additional bricks from different themes - plus additional builds to complete at grandfather's amusement park. There are also collectables to find, unlocking new wardrobe items and new Sandbox brick colours.

All this arrives when Lego Bricktales launches for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch on 12th October. And PC players can check out a demo right now, over on Steam.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch