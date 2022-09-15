Lego Bricktales still gorgeous, gets an October release date

Lego Bricktales still gorgeous, gets an October release dateOn PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.
Lego Bricktales, the beautiful diorama-based puzzler from developer ClockStone, finally has a release date and will be coming to Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 12th October.
Announced back in March, Lego Bricktales sees players traversing five gorgeous, brick-based dioramas - a lush jungle, sun-drenched desert, bustling city corner, medieval castle, and tropical island - as they, with the assistant of a cute robot pal, embark on a quest to help their grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park.
The ensuing adventure offers a blend of puzzling and questing based around Lego Bricktales' brick-by-brick building mechanic, challenging players to come up with a solution to a particular task at hand by building something from a limited number of bricks - a bridge to cross a river, for instance, or a flyable, physics-based gyrocopter.
Away from Bricktales' core story, there's a Sandbox Mode - giving players the opportunity to return to previous challenges and improve their designs with additional bricks from different themes - plus additional builds to complete at grandfather's amusement park. There are also collectables to find, unlocking new wardrobe items and new Sandbox brick colours.
All this arrives when Lego Bricktales launches for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch on 12th October. And PC players can check out a demo right now, over on Steam.
