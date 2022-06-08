Here's 16 minutes of gameplay from gorgeous Lego-building adventure Bricktales

Here's 16 minutes of gameplay from gorgeous Lego-building adventure BricktalesComing to PC later this year.
Following its unveiling back in March, developer ClockStone, the studio behind the popular Bridge Constructor series, has shared 16 minutes of gameplay from its upcoming diorama-based construction puzzler Lego Bricktales.
Lego Bricktales tasks players with traversing five gorgeous, brick-based dioramas - a lush jungle, sun-drenched desert, bustling city corner, medieval castle, and tropical island - as they undertake various quests and puzzles dished out by NPCs to help their grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park.
Bricktales' core puzzling is based around a brick-by-brick building mechanic that encourages players to find a solution to the task at hand by constructing something useful from a limited number of bricks - a bridge, perhaps, or a physics-based flying machine.
You'll find a couple more building examples - ranging from a simple staircase to a more elaborate temple statue - in the new 16 minutes of previously unseen Lego Bricktales gameplay above, which has been shared in as part of a sponsored collaboration with YouTuber Drae.
Alongside the story driven adventure mode showcased in the new footage, Bricktales also features a Sandbox Mode, collectables to find, plus additional, non-puzzle-based builds that involve customising rides found in grandfather's amusement park.
There's no release date for Lego Bricktales just yet, but it'll be heading to PC later this year.
