Here's 16 minutes of gameplay from gorgeous Lego-building adventure Bricktales

Following its unveiling back in March, developer ClockStone, the studio behind the popular Bridge Constructor series, has shared 16 minutes of gameplay from its upcoming diorama-based construction puzzler Lego Bricktales.

Lego Bricktales tasks players with traversing five gorgeous, brick-based dioramas - a lush jungle, sun-drenched desert, bustling city corner, medieval castle, and tropical island - as they undertake various quests and puzzles dished out by NPCs to help their grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park.

Bricktales' core puzzling is based around a brick-by-brick building mechanic that encourages players to find a solution to the task at hand by constructing something useful from a limited number of bricks - a bridge, perhaps, or a physics-based flying machine.

Becoming the Greatest Lego Engineer in Lego Bricktales.

You'll find a couple more building examples - ranging from a simple staircase to a more elaborate temple statue - in the new 16 minutes of previously unseen Lego Bricktales gameplay above, which has been shared in as part of a sponsored collaboration with YouTuber Drae.

Alongside the story driven adventure mode showcased in the new footage, Bricktales also features a Sandbox Mode, collectables to find, plus additional, non-puzzle-based builds that involve customising rides found in grandfather's amusement park.

Watch on YouTube Lego Bricktales - Announcement Trailer.

There's no release date for Lego Bricktales just yet, but it'll be heading to PC later this year.