Legendary Pokémon and item duplication glitches discovered in Scarlet and Violet

More glitches have been discovered in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (who would have thunk it) which allow players to duplicate items, and even their legendary Pokémon.

Plenty of bugs and exploits have already been found, whether it's creating body horror or duplicating shiny Pokémon, but this is on a different level. In the game, you're supposed to only have one of the legendaries, whether that's Koraidon or Miraidon, but now you can fill up your boxes with them.

These new-found glitches have been widely discussed in the Pokémon community, and they're not that difficult to pull off. One has been tested by yours truly, and I can confirm it works. The other requires you to have beaten the end-game, which I've not reached yet so I can't confirm at the moment whether it works or not. Beware some spoilers ahead!

Item duplication can be done in two ways. The first is extremely easy, but you don't know what you'll get until you actually set everything up. All you need to do is find a sparkling spot on the ground and set up a picnic on top of it. After a bit, check your basket and you should find the item in there. The longer you stay, the more you'll get. I did this last night and got a lot of Cheri berries, which aren't that valuable, but if you're lucky you could end up with some ingredients for making TMs or treasures that sell for high amounts like nuggets and pearl strings.

If you want to duplicate an item you already have, you'll need to have completed The Way Home questline in Area Zero. This'll let you battle with your legendary. Give them the item to duplicate, fill up your team (with the legendary included) and start a battle with a wild Pokémon. Catch the wild Pokémon, and then try to add it into the team by replacing your legendary.

The game normally won't let you do that, and you'll get a message saying Koraidon/Miraidon can't be sent to the boxes. But if you press the A and B buttons fast enough, you'll see the standard message you get when switching in a Pokémon you've just caught. Choose to return the item they were holding to your bag. The legendary will have reverted back to its ride-on form, so add it back into your team. It should be holding the item too, meaning you've just created an extra! And an extra legendary.

As I mentioned earlier, I haven't gotten this far into the game so can't test it out myself, but the folks over at Polygon said they managed to use it to duplicate a Rare Candy. This does explain the Miraidon I was offered in a random Link Trade yesterday, however.

