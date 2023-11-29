Legacy's Fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is a lot harder than the other Mercenary Strongholds you'll infiltrate across Urzikstan. The Fortress is filled with high level Mercenaries, such as Shock Troopers, that can easily take you out in a few precise shots and there are a lot of them guarding the main building - which is exactly where you need to go!

Inside the Fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is a person called Legacy, they are the big boss and you need to beat them for the Fortress to be marked as complete to open the rift for your rewards. It's a tricky fight and filled with risk, but if you succeed then the loot opportunities are worth it.

Without further ado, we're going to show you where to find Legacy's Fortress in Modern Warfare 3, and how to complete it.

Legacy Fortress location in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Legacy's Fortress can be found west of Popov Power in D2 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The Fortress is in the medium-threat zone of the map, which makes an already tricky task even harder.

Here is Legacy's Fortress location in MW3 Zombies:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

Tips for completing Legacy Fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Completing Legacy's Fortress in MW3 Zombies is quite the task, but here are a few useful tips that could make your time there easier:

Have one weapon that's at least at Pack-a-Punch level two - The more powerful your weapon is, the easier it will be to complete Legacy's Fortress.

- The more powerful your weapon is, the easier it will be to complete Legacy's Fortress. Try to do it as a squad, or at least a duo - It is possible to do solo but it takes longer and there’s a much higher risk of failure if you do it alone.

- It is possible to do solo but it takes longer and there’s a much higher risk of failure if you do it alone. Get a long range high-damage weapon - This could be a Rocket Launcher, as you’re going to have two Mercenary Helicopters to deal with.

- This could be a Rocket Launcher, as you’re going to have two Mercenary Helicopters to deal with. Have a two or three plate armour vest equipped - Again, you could try it with one but a lot of Mercs are going to be shooting at you, so it’s better to be prepared.

- Again, you could try it with one but a lot of Mercs are going to be shooting at you, so it’s better to be prepared. Avoid weapons that have a slow reload rate or have a low ammo-capacity - Having to stop and reload a lot, or reload slowly, while taking on this Fortress is a big risk.

- Having to stop and reload a lot, or reload slowly, while taking on this Fortress is a big risk. Stock up on ammo - Visit a nearby ammo depot to fully stock your weapons with ammunition and keep an eye out for ammo packs dropped by enemies, you can store these in your rucksack. (Also, stow some of your lethals if you find duplicates and your stash is full).

- Visit a nearby ammo depot to fully stock your weapons with ammunition and keep an eye out for ammo packs dropped by enemies, you can store these in your rucksack. (Also, stow some of your lethals if you find duplicates and your stash is full). Watch for other teams - The first time we completed the Fortress we did it alongside another team of three, which made the fight considerably easier. If you see a team heading to the Fortress, then it doesn't hurt to help out a bit.

- The first time we completed the Fortress we did it alongside another team of three, which made the fight considerably easier. If you see a team heading to the Fortress, then it doesn't hurt to help out a bit. Know when to walk away - If the fight becomes stacked against you, and you know you’re about to be killed, then walk away and gather yourself again. Restock ammo, armour, and anything else you need to do, then try again when you’re ready.

Stop off at a Buy Station if you need things. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

How to complete the Legacy Fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

To complete Legacy's Fortress in Modern Warfare 3 you need to fight your way through waves of Mercenaries and traps to defeat the boss hidden deep inside the main building. You’ll have to defeat helicopters, traps and heaps of Mercenaries while watching your back for any bloodthirsty zombies to appear. Then, to top it off, you need to defeat Legacy themselves - a big boss hidden deep inside.

Also, it seems that Legacy's Fortress can only be completed once in a match by any squad. If another squad gets to, and completes, Legacy's Fortress before you do, it will not appear again on the map until the next match.

There are multiple approaches you can take to beating the Fortress, but here’s our strategy for taking down Legacy’s Fortress in MW3 Zombies:

How find the Legacy Fortress Keycard

To get inside you need to loot the Legacy Keycard from a Mercenary Stronghold Safe. To get into a Mercenary Stronghold, you need to have a Mercenary Stronghold Keycard which you can get one of three ways:

Buy from a Buy Station for 2,000 Essence.

Take down a smaller Mercenary Base and collect the keycard.

Take down a Mercenary Convoy and loot the card off one of the Mercs there.

Grab one of these and you're halfway to unlocking the Fortress. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Once you have gotten inside a Mercenary Stronghold and cleared it out, you can loot the safe inside to grab the Legacy Keycard. Once you have this, you can head to Legacy's Fortress.

Take down the Helicopters

Mercenary Helicopters should be the first thing you focus on bringing down when they appear outside Legacy’s Fortress. You will need to watch your back for other ground-based Mercenaries trying to attack you, but getting rid of the Helicopters should be your first priority and this will make the rest of your time at the Fortress a lot easier.

Now, the easiest way to get rid of these Helicopters is to use a Rocket Launcher or RPG - but if you don’t have that then you can always repeatedly attack it while making sure you’re behind or under cover where its bullets can’t reach you. We found that an LMG works well here as it lets you get off multiple shots in one go and does a decent amount of damage to the Helicopters.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Clear the Mercenaries outside

Once the Helicopters are down, or you feel like you can, turn your attention to clearing the Mercenaries that have spawned outside of the Fortress first. They’re no different to the Mercs you’ll encounter elsewhere on the map, so rinse and repeat the usual steps to eliminate them.

When you see a safe opening, open a door but do not head inside. Instead, wait for a few more Mercs to come out (more should spawn outside too after opening the door) and take those out. When they’re gone, head inside but keep your guard up - there are more Mercenaries and Traps in the building.

Watch out for Helicopters bringing in more enemies. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Mind the traps!

If Mercenaries, Zombies, Helicopters and a general battlefield that wants you dead wasn't enough for you to deal with, there are also multiple traps hidden throughout the Fortress too!

Here is a list of all of the traps we have found so far and how to avoid them:

Dummies - There's a room that has a fake solider dummy in it. If you shoot it, it will trigger a flash bang and you'll be disoriented for a bit. We triggered this by accident - it is possible to recover safely if your team has your back. If you see the dummy, try not to hit it.

- There's a room that has a fake solider dummy in it. If you shoot it, it will trigger a flash bang and you'll be disoriented for a bit. We triggered this by accident - it is possible to recover safely if your team has your back. If you see the dummy, try not to hit it. Sentry Turrets - We mostly found these in the outdoor areas of the Fortress. They pack a punch and can take you down quickly, so if you see one, destroy it.

- We mostly found these in the outdoor areas of the Fortress. They pack a punch and can take you down quickly, so if you see one, destroy it. Sound Barriers - These were mostly inside the main building where you find the boss. They emit a sound that disorients you and makes it hard to aim. If you encounter this, run through it to get into a clear area and then shoot the device to stop it.

Don't be tricked - you could end up with a nasty surprise. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Head inside and clear out the Mercenaries

When you're inside, keep your guard up and continue to fight your way through the various Mercenaries hidden in each area. Do not go in guns blazing and run straight into trouble, you'll probably be killed by the sheer amount of enemies hiding in the building.

Instead, clear the building out room by room while making sure you keep an eye on any entrances leading into the area you're currently fighting in. Find good cover and don't be afraid to move if you think your position has been compromised. Being inside Legacy's Fortress is about using your skills to survive, not just brute force.

When you're inside there will be more Mercenaries outside - don't let your guard down. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Defeat Legacy

The boss of the Fortress is a Warlord called Legacy and they are less than pleased that you've just shot through all of their Mercenaries and destroyed their Helicopters to get inside. Beating Legacy is a tricky task as you'll have several soldier dummies in the room and sound barriers, as well as a few high-level Mercenaries protecting Legacy.

Each time we've been inside, we found Legacy in the room at the far end of the hall on the second level. Legacy is usually at the far end of this room, with their traps and Mercs protecting them.

The easiest way to beat Legacy is to deal with the traps first (but don't shoot the dummies!). Then, take out the Mercenaries to clear the room so that it's just you and Legacy left. There should be windows and a doorway leading into this room, so you can stay in the hallway to attack the boss as they didn't follow us out here.

Use any weapon that hits hard, has a quick fire rate, good recoil control and above all, pick a weapon that does not take a long time to reload. The Mercs and Legacy are relentless, so if you give them a chance to kill you, they'll do it.

Duck away and restock your armour or ammunition from your rucksack when you need to. To beat Legacy, you need to persistently attack them to take chunks of their health away - once you do, the Fortress will be marked as complete and the reward rift will appear.

Gotcha! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Legacy Fortress rewards explained

After you beat Legacy, the Fortress will be marked as complete (even if there are still a few Mercenaries hanging around outside). The first big reward you will get will be a high-level reward rift that usually opens in the room next to the one you fought Legacy in.

In the rift, we've found high-level loot in here such as items you need to exfil with to be able to unlock them, and high-level weaponry such as the Tactical Negotiator. On top of this, there are also plenty of storage crates, loot lockers and items to scavenge after the fight.

Nice. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

If you're looking for more Zombies content, check out our guide that shows you all portal and code locations. Alternatively, you could learn how to repair a tire or, if you're in Act Two, learn all Essence of Aether locations instead.