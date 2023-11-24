Finding all Essence of Aether locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is the third tier three mission in Act II. If you haven't reached Act II yet, then you can still track down the containers but you won't be able to do anything with them until you reach the right part of the Zombies mission set.

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you will be rewarded with a Speed Cola Can Acquisition and 2,000 XP for completing the 'Essence of Aether' tier three mission. To do this, you will need to visit each location below and collect the container there.

Without further ado, we're going to show you all Essence of Aether locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

All Essence of Aether locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Once you reach Act II, there are three Essence of Aether locations to find in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Luckily, two of them are in the 'Low Threat' areas of the map, and the other is only slightly inside the 'Medium Threat' (Orange) area of the map - so all of them can be found without too much risk.

However, that being said, we do recommend clearing out the area around the Aether locations before you attempt to interact with the containers. You could find yourself getting killed in just a few swipes if you leave any Mercenaries or Zombies behind!

Without further ado, here are all Essence of Aether locations in MW3 Zombies:

Quadri Shopping Center - C6

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

This Essence of Aether can be found in the western portion of Zaravan City in the C6 section of the map. As marked on the maps above, the Aether container can be found in a small open-fronted shop in Quadri Shopping Center.

Head to the building marked on the maps above and you will find the container on the desk next to the till.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Rostova Shops - C3

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

This Essence of Aether can be found south east of Levin Resort in the C3 section of the map, in Rostova Shops. It's only just inside the medium threat area, so you can get in, grab the Aether, and get out rather swiftly if you have a vehicle.

Head to the building marked on the maps above and stick to the ground floor, you will find the Essence of Aether container on a table against a wall here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Hamza Bazaar Compound - H6

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The next Essence of Aether container can be found in the middle of Hamza Bazaar in the H6 section of the map. No, we're not generalising, the Aether container is in the middle of the Bazaar.

Head to the point marked on the map above, in the middle of the Bazaar, to find a small shop here. Head inside and you will find the container sitting on the counter next to the Cash Register.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

