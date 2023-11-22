Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Portals and Code locations

How to fast travel in MW3 Zombies.

mw3 shorok opera house portal code
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

Portals in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies are scattered across the map at different POIs. They are essentially the Zombies version of fast travel, only it's slightly more complicated than jumping from A to B. First, you need to find a Portal, which is easier said than done as they don't appear on your map and will only reveal themselves once you're facing them.

It doesn't end there, once you find a Modern Warfare 3 Portal, you need to then know the exact code for the area you want to travel to. Then, you need to put the code into the runes on the portal in the correct order to open it. Phew - it's a lot.

If that all sounds a bit stressful, then don't worry, we've done the leg work for you. We're here to show you all Portal Locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and all of the area codes too.

On this page:

How to use Portals in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

To use Portals in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you need to know the transportation code to get where you want to go on the map. Most areas or POI's have a code that is unique to them that will transport you there after you correctly enter it into the portal.

Once you know your code, use your gun to shoot the correct symbols surrounding the portal in the correct order.

You can enter any code into any portal, as long as you get the sequence right.

mw3 zombies shahin manor portal on back of shipping containers.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

If you mess up a code, it may not work. We found that the easiest way to reset a portal is to back away from it until it vanishes and then approach it once more. Once it reappears, you should be able to start the code sequence again.

However, if this doesn't work (as it sometimes didn't for us), then input any code but make sure the third symbol you hit is the beginning symbol for your code chain. This essentially gives you a fresh start to your code, leaving you with only the second and third symbols to be hit.

mw3 zombies shooting codes into talanov outpost portal runes
The runes light up once they've been hit. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Once you've put in your desired code, a swirling vortex will appear in the middle of the Portal. Walk up to it and exchange 1,000 Essence to use the portal. Once the vortex gets bigger, simply walk into it and you will instantly be transported to your chosen location.

mw3 zombies enter zero point interdimensional portal option by portal in talanov outpost
Enter the swirling purple void for quick transport! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

All Portal locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

So far, we have found 16 Portals in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, but as you can imagine it can be quite chaotic to find a portal while hordes of zombie or mercenaries have decided they don't like your presence.

For our list, we've included any codes that are linked to the same location or area as the portal.

Here are all Portal locations in MW3 Zombies that we've found so far:

Talanov Outpost - D1

mw3 zombies talanov outpost portal location circled on map.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision
MW3 Zombies, the Talanov Outpost portal with glowing purple symbols around it
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

Head to the point marked on the map above and into the main tunnel of Talanov Outpost in the northern section of the map. There will be Mercenaries in the tunnel, so clear them out before attempting to access the portal. The Talanov Outpost portal is tucked into a cove beside some crates in the tunnel.

Ghalia Seaside Hotel - C5

MW3 Zombies Ghalia Seaside Hotel portal location circled on map.
MW3 Zombies Ghalia Seaside Hotel portal on wall in hotel bedroom.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

Head to the point marked on the map above and into the hotel. Go up the flight of stairs into the next area, then head down the end of the hall. The portal will be on a wall in a bedroom here.

Raaha Island - H8

mw3 zombies raaha island portal map location
mw3 zombies raaha island portal on gold feature wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The Raaha Island portal can be found in the large building on the island. Head in and up the stairs to the second floor. At the top of the stairs, head into the room on the left with the gold feature wall. The portal will be on this wall.

Zlatyev Array - Top of I2

MW3 Zombies, Zlatyev Array portal location circled on map.
MW3 Zombies, Zlatyev Array portal on brick wall.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

This portal can be found in the parking garage section underneath the Array itself. Head into the garage and look at the right portion of this area, the portal will be on the wall in section three.

Seaport District - C3/4

mw3 zombies seaport district portal map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
mw3 zombies seaport district portal inside train car
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Head to the location marked on the map above and look in the train cart at the end of the tracks that's closest to the water, the portal will be in here.

Zaravan Suburbs - Top part of F8

MW3 Zombies, Zaravan Suburbs portal location circled on map.
MW3 Zombies, Zaravan Suburbs portal on shower wall.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Head into the building marked on the map above and the portal will be in one of the shower areas inside.

Low Town - Left edge of H5

MW3 Zombies Low Town portal location marked on map.
MW3 Zombies Low Town portal on the back wall of a small hut.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

Head the shed at the location marked on the map above. The portal is inside this shed.

Rostova Shops - Left edge of D3

mw3 zombies rostova shops portal map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision
mw3 zombies rostova shops portal on conference room wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

This portal can be found south east of Levin Resort, in the conference room on the second floor of the building marked on the map above.

Sorokin Industrial - E1

MW3 Zombies Sorokin Industrial portal location circled on close up map.
MW3 Sorokin Industrial portal on wall.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

This portal can be found on the wall on the top floor of the run down factory building. The portal will be next to a storage cupboard in the north east corner.

Kotovo Blocks - C1

MW3 Zombies Kotovo Blocks building portal location circled on close up map.
MW3 Zombies Kotovo Blocks portal inside building next to roof door.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

The portal here is on the second floor of the building marked on the map above, next to the rooftop doorway.

Popov Power - F2

MW3 Zombies Popov Power Portal location circled on map.
MW3 Zombies Popov Power portal on wall.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

The Popov Power portal can be found by heading to the building marked on the map. It's to the west of the two silos. Once here, head to the roof of this building and drop inside via the skylight opening onto a high-up walkway. The portal is at the end of this walkway.

Al-Sada Village - H4

MW3 Zombies Al Sada Village portal location circled on close up map.
MW3 Zombies Al Sada Village portal on kitchen wall.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

This portal is on the ground floor of the building marked on the map beside the door near the kitchen.

Shahin Manor - H8

mw3 shahin manor portal map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
mw3 zombies shahin manor portal on back of shipping containers.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Head to the outdoor shooting range in the southern part of Shahin Manor and look behind the stack of shipping containers, the portal is here.

Shorok Opera House - F6

MW3 Zombies, the Shorok Opera House portal and a zombie is in the bottom left corner.
MW3 Zombies, the Shorok Opera House portal location has been circled on a close up map.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

To find this portal, go up the south side staircase inside Shorok Opera House. When you reach the landing between the first and next set of stairs you will find the portal on the wall.

Opal Palace - F5

MW3 Zombies, Opal Palace portal location circled on close up map of high threat area.
MW3 Zombies, Opal Palace portal doorway on wall via downed player screen.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

This is a high threat area, making this one of hardest portals to find and activate safely.

Head to the point marked on the map above for Opal Palace, the portal will be on the wall in the hallway on the ground floor.

Orlov Military Base - H2

MW3 Zombies, Orlov Military base portal location marked on close up map of Orlov Base.
MW3 Zombies Orlov Military base portal on wall of a half destroyed room.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

Head into the half damaged building in the southern half of the base. Go up the stairs and to the far end of the corridor, then head into the doorway on the right where half the room is missing, the portal is on the wall here.

All Portal Codes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

If you don't feel like running all over the map to find codes to use, then you're in luck! We've listed all Portal Codes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies that we've found so far:

Area Code
Talanov Outpost
mw3 zombies talanov outpost code on wall.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision
Lavin Resort
mw3 zombies levin resort portal code
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Hamza Bazaar
mw3 zombies hamza bazaar code on three columns.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Urzikstan Community Center
mw3 zombies Urzikstan Community Center portal code
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Zahoor Ranch
mw3 zombies zahoor ranch portal code on back of horse jump
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Zaravan City
mw3 zombies zaravan city portal code on back of billboard
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Abtal Academy
mw3 zombies abtal academy portal code on stone wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Tishirin Parkway
mw3 zombies tishirin parkway portal code on blue white wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Al-Abboud Condos
mw3 zombies al abboud condos portal code on bedroom wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Urzikstan Cargo
mw3 zombies Urzikstan Cargo portal code on crane heart
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Hadida Farms
mw3 zombies hadida farms portal code on barn wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activison.
Hamza Bazaar - (Buildings on the west side of area)
mw3 zombies hamza bazaar west portal code on wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Nahr Bathhouse- (We did cut the last symbol off - it's the downwards triangle)
mw3 zombies nahr bathhouse portal code on back of satellite dish
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Seatown
mw3 seatown portal code on underground wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Shahin Manor
mw3 zombies shahin manor code on underground wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Orlov Military Base
mw3 zombies orlov military base code on wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Zlatyev Array
mw3 zombies zlatyev array code on wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision
Zaravan Suburbs
mw3 zombies zaravan suburbs underground code on wall.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Ghalia Seaside
MW3 Zombies Ghalia Seaside code on the side of a hut on a floating platform.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Southwest Ghalia Seaside
MW3 Zombies, southwest ghalia seaside code on some rocks on the beach.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Low Town
mw3 zombies low town code on back of billboard
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision
Popov Power
mw3 zombies popov power code on wall on ground level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.
Shorok Opera House
mw3 shorok opera house portal code
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

We will update this page as and when we find more portals or codes across MW3 Zombies.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more MW3 content, check out our Reactor weapon and item locations guide or our Crash Site weapon and item locations page to help you with loadouts. Also, check out our Campaign Mission list and rewards page if you feel like following the story!

