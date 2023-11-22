All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Portals and Code locations

Portals in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies are scattered across the map at different POIs. They are essentially the Zombies version of fast travel, only it's slightly more complicated than jumping from A to B. First, you need to find a Portal, which is easier said than done as they don't appear on your map and will only reveal themselves once you're facing them.

It doesn't end there, once you find a Modern Warfare 3 Portal, you need to then know the exact code for the area you want to travel to. Then, you need to put the code into the runes on the portal in the correct order to open it. Phew - it's a lot.

If that all sounds a bit stressful, then don't worry, we've done the leg work for you. We're here to show you all Portal Locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and all of the area codes too.

How to use Portals in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

To use Portals in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you need to know the transportation code to get where you want to go on the map. Most areas or POI's have a code that is unique to them that will transport you there after you correctly enter it into the portal.

Once you know your code, use your gun to shoot the correct symbols surrounding the portal in the correct order.

You can enter any code into any portal, as long as you get the sequence right.

If you mess up a code, it may not work. We found that the easiest way to reset a portal is to back away from it until it vanishes and then approach it once more. Once it reappears, you should be able to start the code sequence again.

However, if this doesn't work (as it sometimes didn't for us), then input any code but make sure the third symbol you hit is the beginning symbol for your code chain. This essentially gives you a fresh start to your code, leaving you with only the second and third symbols to be hit.

Once you've put in your desired code, a swirling vortex will appear in the middle of the Portal. Walk up to it and exchange 1,000 Essence to use the portal. Once the vortex gets bigger, simply walk into it and you will instantly be transported to your chosen location.

All Portal locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

So far, we have found 16 Portals in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, but as you can imagine it can be quite chaotic to find a portal while hordes of zombie or mercenaries have decided they don't like your presence.

For our list, we've included any codes that are linked to the same location or area as the portal.

Here are all Portal locations in MW3 Zombies that we've found so far:

Talanov Outpost - D1

Head to the point marked on the map above and into the main tunnel of Talanov Outpost in the northern section of the map. There will be Mercenaries in the tunnel, so clear them out before attempting to access the portal. The Talanov Outpost portal is tucked into a cove beside some crates in the tunnel.

Ghalia Seaside Hotel - C5

Head to the point marked on the map above and into the hotel. Go up the flight of stairs into the next area, then head down the end of the hall. The portal will be on a wall in a bedroom here.

Raaha Island - H8

The Raaha Island portal can be found in the large building on the island. Head in and up the stairs to the second floor. At the top of the stairs, head into the room on the left with the gold feature wall. The portal will be on this wall.

Zlatyev Array - Top of I2

This portal can be found in the parking garage section underneath the Array itself. Head into the garage and look at the right portion of this area, the portal will be on the wall in section three.

Seaport District - C3/4

Head to the location marked on the map above and look in the train cart at the end of the tracks that's closest to the water, the portal will be in here.

Zaravan Suburbs - Top part of F8

Head into the building marked on the map above and the portal will be in one of the shower areas inside.

Low Town - Left edge of H5

Head the shed at the location marked on the map above. The portal is inside this shed.

Rostova Shops - Left edge of D3

This portal can be found south east of Levin Resort, in the conference room on the second floor of the building marked on the map above.

Sorokin Industrial - E1

This portal can be found on the wall on the top floor of the run down factory building. The portal will be next to a storage cupboard in the north east corner.

Kotovo Blocks - C1

The portal here is on the second floor of the building marked on the map above, next to the rooftop doorway.

Popov Power - F2

The Popov Power portal can be found by heading to the building marked on the map. It's to the west of the two silos. Once here, head to the roof of this building and drop inside via the skylight opening onto a high-up walkway. The portal is at the end of this walkway.

Al-Sada Village - H4

This portal is on the ground floor of the building marked on the map beside the door near the kitchen.

Shahin Manor - H8

Head to the outdoor shooting range in the southern part of Shahin Manor and look behind the stack of shipping containers, the portal is here.

Shorok Opera House - F6

To find this portal, go up the south side staircase inside Shorok Opera House. When you reach the landing between the first and next set of stairs you will find the portal on the wall.

Opal Palace - F5

This is a high threat area, making this one of hardest portals to find and activate safely.

Head to the point marked on the map above for Opal Palace, the portal will be on the wall in the hallway on the ground floor.

Orlov Military Base - H2

Head into the half damaged building in the southern half of the base. Go up the stairs and to the far end of the corridor, then head into the doorway on the right where half the room is missing, the portal is on the wall here.

All Portal Codes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

If you don't feel like running all over the map to find codes to use, then you're in luck! We've listed all Portal Codes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies that we've found so far:

Area Code Talanov Outpost Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Lavin Resort Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Hamza Bazaar Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Urzikstan Community Center Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Zahoor Ranch Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Zaravan City Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Abtal Academy Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Tishirin Parkway Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Al-Abboud Condos Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Urzikstan Cargo Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Hadida Farms Image credit: Eurogamer/Activison. Hamza Bazaar - (Buildings on the west side of area) Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Nahr Bathhouse- (We did cut the last symbol off - it's the downwards triangle) Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Seatown Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Shahin Manor Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Orlov Military Base Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Zlatyev Array Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Zaravan Suburbs Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Ghalia Seaside Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Southwest Ghalia Seaside Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Low Town Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Popov Power Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision. Shorok Opera House Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

We will update this page as and when we find more portals or codes across MW3 Zombies.

