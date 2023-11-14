Knowing how to repair a Tire in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will put you on step closer to completing the Act I Road Rage mission. For this mission, you need to repair one tire and kill 30 zombies by running them over. Complete this mission, and you'll get a chunk of XP.

The part that can be a bit confusing in the Modern Warfare 3 zombie mode is repairing the tire, especially if you're trying to figure it out while the undead are clawing at you and deciding that you'll make an excellent snack.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to repair a tire in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to repair a tire in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

To repair a tire in Modern Warfare 3 zombies you need to destroy the damaged tire with either a gun or melee weapon, then once the tire has exploded, replace it with a new one using the interaction command that appears on your screen.

You will know if you can replace a tire as a small cog symbol will appear on the tire itself. Then, simply keep attacking the damaged tire to remove it from the vehicle.

Once the damaged tire has been removed, aim at the empty tire spot and then you will be prompted to 'Replace Tire'. Follow the indicated command that appears on the screen (for Xbox it was 'X') and then the new tire will be slotted on to the vehicle and you're good to go!

Guns will lead the Zombies to you. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

We're not joking, it really is that simple - although it can be quite stressful when hordes of zombies are attacking you, so try to do it when you're hidden or if you've got a squad protecting you. Bare in mind that shooting the tire with a gun will draw attention to you, but using a melee weapon (such as a knife) will draw less attention to you.

Melee weapons make repairs more stealthy. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activison

That's it for now! If you're looking for more MW3 content, check out our Reactor weapon and item locations guide or our Crash Site weapon and item locations page to help you with loadouts. Also, check out our Campaign Mission list and rewards page if you feel like following the story!