How to destroy Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Destroying a Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 is part of the Act One Tier Two mission called 'Interceptor'. After completing all six missions in tier one, you will need to find and destroy a Mercenary Convoy then collect a Mercenary Stronghold Keycard from the convoy to complete this mission.

The hardest part about this mission in Modern Warfare 3 is actually tracking down the convoy itself. You may be lucky and the convoy will find you (like it did for us) or you will need to do some exploring before you come across one. Once you do find it, you then need to destroy it!

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to destroy a Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and how to find the Mercenary Stronghold Keycard in the convoy.

How to find a Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

We found that the hardest and most time consuming part of this mission was finding a Mercenary Convoy. We spent a few matches not coming across any at all, then in the next one they seemed to magically spawn right next to us, then in the next one we had to go looking for them again.

We found our first Convy in the northern section of the map near Popov Power, and we found the next one travelling on the highway in the medium-level section of the south eastern part of Urzikstan.

While their spawns do seem to be random, here are our top tips for finding a Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3:

Look around near Mercenary Weapon strongholds - This may not have any connection, but one of our convoy's did appear after we got close to a stronghold.

- This may not have any connection, but one of our convoy's did appear after we got close to a stronghold. Drive around the map and move to a different area near plenty of roads - If they won't appear in one area, then it's best to move on and try another.

- If they won't appear in one area, then it's best to move on and try another. Pay attention to the comms - You'll be notified if a Convoy is nearby.

- You'll be notified if a Convoy is nearby. Look for a trio of Armored Truck icons on your map - These will show you where the nearby Convoy is.

There is some good news - you only need to do this once for the mission to be marked as complete! So once you find a destroy one, you don't have to worry about finding any others.

Mission complete - goodbye Convoy! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activison

How to destroy Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

To destroy a Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies you need to eliminate every Mercenary in and around the convoy vehicles themselves. You can take them out however you want to, but there will be quite a lot there so we recommend taking a convoy on as a squad rather than attacking it solo.

As a squad, we found that two methods worked very well for destroying a convoy:

Spread out around the convoy - If you're a full squad and the area you're in allows you to spread safely (without much risk of being cornered by the Mercs), then we found it useful to spread out to surround the convoy. Then, moving in as a team and taking them out. If you come at them from every direction, the Mercs will have split focus which makes it easier to pick them off. Move as one unit - If the environment you're in won't allow you to safely spread out, or you're a smaller squad, then sticking together and moving on the Mercs as a unit also works. We did this on our second attack on a Convoy and (after visiting a Pack-a-Punch device), it only took mere seconds to bring the convoy down.

Take them all out - don't leave any behind. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Once you've taken out every Mercenary that is a part of the Convoy, that task from the mission requirements will be complete. To check it has been marked off, open up your map and then look in the top left corner at the mission list there.

How to find the Mercenary Stronghold Keycard in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

To find the Mercenary Stronghold Keycard from the convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies you first need to destroy the convoy. When the convoy has been destroyed, search the remaining rewards where the fallen Mercs were and keep an eye out for a Blue Keycard. If you're lucky, a teammate may ping it for you.

This looks important - let's take it! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activison

Once you find it, pick the Keycard up and add it to your stash (you may need to remove something from your rucksack first). As soon as this item enters your inventory, the task will be marked as complete.

Now that you've destroyed the convoy and found the Keycard, you'll have completed the Interceptor Act One Tier Two mission, congratulations!

