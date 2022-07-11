Kojima threatens legal action over Japanese ex-prime minister assassin claim

Kojima Productions has threatened legal action over social media posts identifying Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima as the man who assassinated ex-Japanese prime ministor Shinzo Abe.

Abe, the highly-respected former leader of Japan, died last week in a shooting that shocked Japan and prompted international outcry. A 41-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene.

Over the weekend, internet users began to circulate an old photograph of Kojima online, identifying the image as that of the suspect.

In particular, Kotaku reported, the image was spread further by a Greek news channel and far-right French politican Damien Rieu, alongside the comment "The extreme left kills". (Rieu has since apologised, and said he was unaware it was Kojima in the picture.)

While not referencing the image circulating on social media directly, Kojima Productions issued the following statement via Twitter on Saturday:

"Kojima Productions strongly condemns the spread of fake news and rumors that convey false information. We do not tolerate such libel and will consider taking legal action in some cases."