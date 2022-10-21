Kerbal Space Program 2 enters Early Access February 2023

Kerbal Space Program 2 will finally enter Early Access on 24th February 2023, following repeated delays.

The rocket building sim will be available on PC across Steam, Epic and other storefronts.

Built from the ground up, the sequel boasts hundreds of new parts to utilise, time warping long distance flights, updated visuals, and improved tutorials for player onboarding.

Watch on YouTube Kerbal Space Program 2: Episode 6 - Early Access

In Early Access, over 350 parts will be available to play around with. Vehicles can be painted and customised, allowing for more personalisation than before.

Early Access will also allow for exploration of the Kerbolar System, with locations reimagined to offer further realism.

For newcomers, the game will feature fully-interactive animated tutorial videos, as well as user experience improvements like an all-new flight HUD and better contextual information during play.

"We are so excited to release Kerbal Space Program 2 in Early Access because it will allow Kerbal fans to see for themselves all the amazing progress we've made as we reach the final stages of development," said Nate Simpson, creative director at Intercept Games. "At its heart, KSP2 is about exploration, discovery, and conquering the force of gravity by adding more boosters."

Lead producer Nestor Gomez added: "By releasing in Early Access, we are entering a new phase in which players get to experience greatly anticipated systems, features, updates and more as they come online.

"We will be listening and seeing the reactions to these changes; and much like the original game, this journey will help us leverage a massively powerful tool: our passionate community."

The development of Kerbal Space Program 2 has been controversial, with publisher Private Division cancelling its contract with the sequel's original developer Star Theory Games to move work to a new in-house studio, reportedly poaching Star Theory's team in the process.