Kerbal Space Program 2 gets "approximately 300 changes" in first patch
Moonwalk this way.
The first patch for Kerbal Space Program 2 has landed, and it is filled with "approximately 300" changes.
This update follows a rocky launch for KSP2, which saw a steep fall in player numbers soon after its release, with many asking for refunds.
Creative director Nate Simpson stated the KSP2 team has implemented "a lot of big improvements" with this update, including a fix for the bug that saw environmental objects "[spawning] on top of the active vessel" (something that would cause the Kerbal Space Center to move).
While the list of fixes and improvements is extensive, Simpson does state the patch "does not fix every bug in the game". Rather, this update "represents the first step in an ongoing process that will continue through Early Access".
Simpson asks players to "keep in mind that the order in which fixes roll out is not just contingent on priority - it also depends on the complexity of the problem that's causing the bug."
You can see the full (vast) list of Kerbal Space Program 2's current fixes and improvements below:
Bug Fixes:
Flight and Map
- Fixed disappearance of orbital trajectories after loading a saved game
- Fixed trajectory intercept patch not showing when captured by a Celestial Body
- Fixed issue where some parts remain connected to/follow vessel after detachment
- Fixed stack decouplers staying connected to the vessel when staged with certain engines that have fairings enabled
- Fixed physics impulse occurring when an engine runs out of fuel
- Fixed dV incorrectly using reinforced joint part connections for fuel flow calculations
- Fix for engine thrust being deflected at too high of a value when a part obstructs an engine's exhaust (the Kraken Drive bug)
- Fixed loss of vehicle control after undocking
- Fixed bug for probe cores spinning when losing Commnet connection
- Fixed stack decouplers operating as if crossfeed is active even when PAM entry shows crossfeed disabled
- Fixed issue that could cause some environment objects to spawn on top of the active vessel, causing KSC and other objects to move to the origin
- Fixed orbital velocity being shown when looking at the context menu of a landed vessel in Map view
- Fixed manoeuvre burn timer countdown lights activating incorrectly
- Fixed context menu opening when panning the camera with right mouse button while zoomed in to a celestial body in Map mode
- Added camera collision with terrain and other colliders while in Flight view
- Added visual indicator when a marker is hovered and pinned in Map view
- Fixed offset of radially-attached parts when player switches away from and back to Flight view
- Fixed the sim-side Center of Mass not being correctly updated by view-side rigidbodies
- Fixed physics-less parts adding the mass of their host part to Center of Mass calculations
- Fixed orbit/rigidbody synchronisation issues when transitioning to/from physics and on-rails
- Made debris targetable
- Fixed dV calculation breaking when new empty stages are added while building a vessel in the VAB
- Fixed dV amounts appearing on the wrong stage when rearranging stages in the staging stack
- Fixed outboard elements of compound wings exhibiting reversed control surface reaction to pitch inputs
- Fixed issue with orbital marker not properly resetting its state when collapsed
- Fixed orbital markers not being pinnable while manipulating a manoeuvre and not staying pinned upon manoeuvre gizmo activation
- Fixed navball/controls getting stuck after accelerating in timewarp
- Fixed persistence of active vessel's timewarp restrictions when returning to KSC from Flight
- Fixed pitch, yaw, roll, and throttle adjustment being possible while in hibernation mode
- Fixed planned trajectories changing when switching between Flight view and Map view while engine is firing
- Fixed dV calculations for stages with multiple engines with different burn durations and propellant rates
- Fixed resource system processing when request needs are only partially met
- Improved buoyancy calculations to reduce vessel spinning when splashing down in the ocean
- Fixed burn duration displays 0 until it is time to start the burn
- Fixed ETA to manoeuvre display to show a value for "days"
- Fixed dV calculations with cross feed in active stage of flying vessel
- Fixed dV changing to zero when fuel crossfeed is disabled on Docking Ports
- Fixed a bug where debris trajectories were not immediately shown in Map view
- Fixed a bug with thrust limiters missing for solid fuel booster engines
- Removed incorrect fuel transferability for solid fuel parts in the Resource Manager in Flight view
- Single part vessels now come to a stop on low gravity celestial bodies after a crash
- Fixed intercept nodes being in wrong positions during time warp
- Updated detection arguments for recognizing when an aircraft is landed
- Fixed an issue with Stability Assist that could cause the loss of Prograde and Retrograde targets on the launchpad.
- Fixed vessel not restoring correctly when reverting to launch from the runway
- Fixed Chase Camera mode to make selected zoom state persist
- Fixed part action groups breaking when an invalid action is included
- Fixed errors on Game Shutdown during TimeWarp
- Fixed destroy command not destroying vessels in the Tracking Station
- Fixed some instances where the action group manager would not trigger correctly when additional part actions are added to reserved action groups
Optimisations
- Optimisations in the engine part module to reduce per-update "not out of fuel" messaging
- Optimised engine exhaust damage calculations to reduce CPU impact of high engine counts
- Optimised ThrottleVFXManager to reduce CPU impact of per-frame material property updates
- Optimizations on EVA code
- Optimised Center of Thrust and Center of Mass marker code and fixed null shortcut failure states
- Optimised kerbal hair compression scripts
- Optimised loading times in PQS code
- Optimization of unneeded cameras during loading
- Optimised loading times for the main menu
- Loading optimization for scatter meshes
- Optimised fuel flow calculations to cut processing by up to 3x and reduce garbage by half
- Optimised runway light meshes
- Fixed various texture and mesh memory leaks
- Updated Training Center to use texture streaming
- Fixed performance-impacting error state triggered by Kerbin's clouds after returning to Kerbal Space Center from another celestial body
- Removed unnecessary log entries to improve performance
- Removed unnecessary logs when loading a saved game
- Reduced light source count for multi-nozzle engine parts
Saving and Loading
- Added feature: game autosaves when landing on a celestial body, when entering an SOI, and when entering or exiting an atmosphere
- Fixed an issue that prevented loading of a saved game within an existing Campaign, caused workspaces not to load properly, and prevented saving the game
- Fixed issue where reloading a save made at KSC results in reloading to active vessel in flight
- Fixed string in the Save Workspace menu
- Fixed an issue that could prevent new workspace saves being created when a control part was removed
- Fixed an issue that can prevent workspace saves from appearing in the load menu
Parts and Stock Vessels
- Fixed R.A.P.I.E.R. engine mode-changing issues
- Set all reinforced joint connections to grandparent
- Improved joint strength for engine plate floating stack attach nodes
- Performed wheel balance pass, including adjustment of all steering and torque curves
- Increased range and brightness for vehicle lights
- Re-tuned fairing and cargo part mass
- Tuned mass for structural parts, trusses, nosecones and tail sections
- Tuned crash tolerance for external Grumble Seat
- Re-tuned electrical systems, including adjustments to xenon engine electrical draw, xenon engine thrust, reactor fuel burn rate, and RTG lifetime
- Tuned crash tolerance for landing gear
- Tuned docking reacquisition ranges
- Updated Hammer solid fuel booster model to match with other parts in the same size category
- Adjusted mass for HECS2 probe
- Updated emissive texture and material for the MK3 "Skybus"
- Fixed frustum culling for the Bobus mobility enhancer (ladder disappeared when base at edge of screen)
- Updated geometry and textures for the MK1 "Peregrine"
- Updates to textures and geometry for the Mk1 "Raven"
- Fixed texture seams on the R.A.P.I.E.R. engine
- Fixed RCS not working on the Mk3-5 command pod
- Minor bug fix on the Kerbal K2 stock vessel to fix issues with decoupling
- Updated collider for MK1 Tin Can to improve surface attachment behaviour for radially-attached parts
- Updated default orientation for some adapter parts
- Updated default orientation for small square trusses
- Updated part placement rules for the HS-500 Heat Shield
- Updated models for decouplers and separators to match other parts in their size categories
- Updated geometry for LV-N "NERV" engine
- Updated team colours masks for the SP-XL "Gigantor" and SP-XXL "Colossus" solar panels
- Updated team colour masks for decouplers
- Updated team colour mask on engine endcaps
- Added Crew Light module to Skybus cab
- Fixed the Symmetry mirror direction and rotation for the Grumble Seat
- Fixed wheel motor resource usage being too low
- Adjusted default orientation of the MK3 Cargo Ramp
- Fixed fuel-containing aerodynamic parts (Mk1 Divertless Supersonic Intake, Engine Nacelle, or Engine Precooler) not showing resource slider in the Part Action Manager
- Tuning changes made to reaction wheels in command modules
- Adjusted the surface attach node to be on the ventral surface of Mk2 parts
- Fixed a bug preventing lights from consuming resources
- Fixed a bug preventing the Blink option from working on lights
- Fixed a bug with the heading orientation of the Sparrow default craft
UI/UX
- UI performance improvements, including elimination of unnecessary redraw for unchanged bar elements and removal of pixel perfect on main gameplay canvas
- Added a graphical representation for probe cores in Kerbal Flight portraits
- Updated Map iconography, including orbital markers, trajectory colours, manoeuvre gizmo, focus item, and scrub handle
- Fixed error where clicking on "Exit" in Main Menu produces warning modal that has no accept or cancel buttons
- Fixed graphics quality settings conflicting with one another after resetting settings
- Removed "Apply" button from settings menus, updating settings when changed, settings now apply immediately
- Fixed parts bin UI height in Staging Stack
- Performed colour and consistency pass on the staging stack and launch button UI
- UI improvements to avoid overlap of intercept nodes in map view
- Fixed info panel UI element remaining active when panel is hidden in the Tracking Station
- Updated UI indicators in some tutorials and first time user experience information
- Updated Resource Manager UI to match new resource gauges in Staging Stack
- Improved ESC menu user experience
- Fixed dark box getting stuck in the VAB when dragging the dialog window
- Fixed Kerbal Manager portraits appearing empty
- Fixed non-stock vessel thumbnails not appearing in launchpad menu
- Minor updates to improve building selection experience at Kerbal Space Center view
- Updated the executable icon
- Updated background image for vessel thumbnails in the launchpad load menu
- Updated saved vessel thumbnail design
- Updated styling on the action button inside the Part Action Manager
- Updated the game credits
- Updated game splash screens
- Updated titles in the Resource Manager
- Updated dialog windows to accommodate longer text
- Updated close button on the Part Manager
- Updated missing text on the launchpad menu
- Added notification for inactive vessel entering a new SOI
- Fixed runway 1 and 2 having the same name when hovering over them in the KSC
- Fixed tooltips for Trigger Action Groups 2-10 being numbered incorrectly within the input settings menu
- Fixed Center Camera in VAB being in the wrong section in the input settings
- Added warning when rebinding the same key twice in input settings
- Fixed difficulty settings being saved from one save file's difficulty settings and being applied to every normal difficulty game save made afterwards
- Fixed difficulty options showing in the main menu settings
- Fixed failure of difficulty settings to apply when changed inside a campaign
- Fixed shader compiler error when switching graphics settings to Low Quality
- Added laptop audio mode to settings
- Fixed a bug where the "hold to quickload" setting was not applied correctly
- Added audio keyboard shortcuts to input settings menu
- Fixed escape menu freezing vessel controls in last-held state
- Fixed dialog being non-clickable when recovering a vessel with ESC menu deployed
- Fixed overlapping text in the flag removal dialog
- Fixed throttle visuals not updating when throttle adjusted
- Updated Tracking Station control text
- Minor updates to global header information
- Fixed Recover Vessel button in the ESC menu pushing elements off screen
- Fixed notifications using real world time instead of UT
- Fixed input lock problems when the ESC menu is visible
- Removed placeholder image that appears when no parts are favorited
- Updated Center of Mass, Thrust, and Pressure/Lift indicators in the Vehicle Assembly Building to make them translucent
- Fixed text overruns in the Training Center
- Alt+Enter toggles fullscreen
- Fixed a bug blocking some agency flags from being selected when starting a new game
- Added additional loading screens
- Fixed missing physical characteristics in the info panel inside the Tracking Station
- Fixed issues with the toggles for Map and Tracking Station displaying an incorrect state, or being hidden unintentionally
- Fixed all CBs are described as "Terrestrial planets" when viewed in the tracking station
- Updated the text string displayed for engine disabling/enabling in the Part Manager
- Updated text for lights in the Part Manager
Construction
- Middle mouse button pans in the Z axis when in horizontal workspace mode
- Fixed fairing sides getting deleted after building a procedural fairing and attaching it to a launch assembly
- Fixed errors related to procedural wings preventing launch from VAB
- Fixed issue where pressing M in the VAB opens the Map view
- Fixed description for Kerbol capture and Kerbosationary orbit trip stages in trip planner
- Fixed engineer's report warning vessels cannot generate electricity when vessels are equipped with generators
- Adjusted default VAB camera angle for horizontal workspace mode
- Fixed hit area for the launchpad selection button in the VAB
- Confirmation prompt added when saving over workspaces
- Fixed assembly anchor error alert persisting onscreen and blocking the user from placing additional parts after the tool is deselected in the VAB
- Fixed Center of Thrust appearing on the ground of the VAB and not updating when launch assembly is changed
- Fixed display issues in the text on the orientation cube in the VAB
- Updated favourites panel information in the Vehicle Assembly Building Favourites category
- Fixed a bug where surface attach nodes were misaligned on some engine parts
Environments
- Fixed an issue where ground textures were projected onto vehicles at the margins of the KSC grounds
- Fixed Kerbin atmosphere disappearing when viewed from Mun's SOI
- Fixed collision at bottom of Mohole
- Fixed terrain decal normals not rendering correctly
- Reduced scatter meshes floating above terrain
- Updates to terrain texture matching for some points of interest
- Updated placement, coloration, and collision for various celestial body landmarks
- Updated colliders and stretched textures in the parking garage at KSC
- Scatter adjustments around KSC mountains
- Updated material on VAB elevators
- Fixed VAB gantry crane geometry
- Updated material on VAB doors
- Adjusted atmosphere settings for main menu background planet
- Fixed atmosphere not showing in cubemaps under some circumstances
- Improved atmosphere clipping issues while in Map view
- Fixed Laythe's atmosphere rendering incorrectly in Map view
- Fix a bug that caused lighting to darken on vessels when reentering atmospheres
- Updated clouds on Jool
- Minor road line placement adjustments at Kerbal Space Center
- Fixed collision and updated materials for some points of interest
- Updated local space shader to restore missing normals in some biomes
- Updated KSC Training Center roof and Tracking Station dish to fix gaps in geometry
- Updated colliders around launchpads
- Updated Kerbin foliage
- Fixed invisible water above ground to east of KSC lakes
- Fixed scaled space clouds not displaying in map view
- Fixed cloud transition dithering issues
- Improved cloud masking to clean up edges of clouds seen behind vehicle
- Fixed clouds in Map view not lighting from the correct sun direction for all planets
- Fixed warnings in cloud-related code
- Fixed decals sliding and floating on planets
- Fixed decals getting culled incorrectly after transitioning to low orbit
- Fixed Laythe's Ocean appearing jagged, pixelated, and jittery after splashing down
- Fixed ocean shoreline fade out transition at some camera angles
- Improved LOD transitions for KSC trees
- Fixed mismatch between high-detail KSC and far-distance LOD material
- Fixed shadow system to switch to surface shadow mode in KSC view
EVA
- Fixed issue with game saves made after vehicle destruction, in which reloading causes EVA camera mode switch and missing flight information/flight report
- Fixed kerbals floating when idle while in EVA
- Fixed kerbals getting stuck when swimming
- Fixed Kerbals getting stuck inside the Mk1 Command Pod when it's on a flat surface other than the launchpad
- Improved Kerbal run/walk animation transitions
- Fixed Kerbal surface velocity resetting when disabling RCS in EVA mode
- Updated EVA code to remove frame-related discrepancy between collision result values and character state values
- Fixed ground and step detection being one frame late for kerbals while in EVA
- Fixed EVA tooltip remaining active when the HUD is hidden during gameplay
- Fixed inability to recover Kerbals when on EVA
- Fixed a bug preventing EVA jetpack from firing even when it has enough fuel
- Kerbals now require 1x timewarp when transitioning to EVA
- Fixed kerbals being able walk on the sides of objects with collision
- Fixed climb action not being present for Kelus Long ladder and Bobus Extra Long Telescopic Mobility Enhancer
- Fixed errors when toggling Jetpack while TimeWarp is active
FX and Audio
- Improved Kerbol flare/bloom effects
- Fixed post process FX lighting transition in low orbit
- Fixed an issue where contrails jump positions during universe reference point transitions
- Fixed ground blast effect occurring at invalid location for the first few seconds of launch
- Fixed SFX for Panther in afterburning mode
- Fixed errors on explosion VFX for hydrogen tanks
- Fixed VFX not showing on RCS thrusters when precision mode is activated
- Minor updates for non-explosive water impact VFX
- Launch VFX updates
- Updated R.A.P.I.E.R. engine VFX
- Updated launch smoke material
- Updated explosion materials
- Fixed audio timing for several animations
- Game audio balance pass
- Fixed a bug where audio was muted when entering numpad values in text entry bars on some menus
- Added manoeuvre alert and end sounds
- Added drag and drop staging sounds
- Added hydrogen and xenon tank destruction sounds
- Fixed launchpad music not playing when loading a save
Tutorials
- Fixed issue where flight report appears when the user crashes a vessel inside a tutorial
- Added "Enter" as keyboard input to advance tutorial dialogs
- Fixed a bug that could cause the first-time user experience windows to remain open on the main menu
- Text adjustments in tutorials
- Text adjustments to subtitles for video tutorials
- Fixed soft lock error when restarting Tutorial 2.2
- Fixed some audio elements on tutorial 2.4
- Fixed tooltips not displaying in the Tutorial pause menu during tutorial videos
- Adding scroll bar indicator to the booster selection step in the "Missing the Ground" tutorial
- Added fail stage when deleting the engine in the "Space is the Place" tutorial
- Fixed tutorial orientation video getting stuck when clicking at the end of the video progress bar
- Fixed subtitles in several languages for the video tutorial on the "Space is the place" tutorial
- Fixed file paths in tutorial saves
- Minor gameplay updates to the "Missing the Ground" tutorial
- Updated text in the VAB First Time User Experience
- Updated first-time user experience: "Out of Electricity" linked to electricity level instead of production rate
- Fixed a bug with videos not closing at appropriate times
Localisation
- Fixed title text overlapping at the Training Center when localised
- Fixed unlocalised tooltips in the Timewarp bar
- Added missing localisation terms for stock vessels.
- Localisation reformatted for new game creation
- Adjustments to text sizing and placement in the launchpad selection in some languages
- Fixed crash when returning to main menu from VAB
- Font updates for special characters in certain languages
Added new translations to
- KSC Menu
- Flight HUD
- VAB
- Training Center
- Launchpad Menu
- Part Manager
- Tracking Station
- Settings
- ESC Menu
- Dialog Titles
- Notifications
- Action Group Manager
- Campaign Load Screen
- Part Action Manager
- Time Warp UI
- Tutorial Pause
- Wing Editor
- Map View
- Part Info Tooltip
- Video tutorials
- Passive notifications
- Merging Workspace Tutorial