Kerbal Space Program 2 gets "approximately 300 changes" in first patch

The first patch for Kerbal Space Program 2 has landed, and it is filled with "approximately 300" changes.

This update follows a rocky launch for KSP2, which saw a steep fall in player numbers soon after its release, with many asking for refunds.

Creative director Nate Simpson stated the KSP2 team has implemented "a lot of big improvements" with this update, including a fix for the bug that saw environmental objects "[spawning] on top of the active vessel" (something that would cause the Kerbal Space Center to move).

Watch on YouTube Kerbal Space Program 2 Early Access launch cinematic.

While the list of fixes and improvements is extensive, Simpson does state the patch "does not fix every bug in the game". Rather, this update "represents the first step in an ongoing process that will continue through Early Access".

Simpson asks players to "keep in mind that the order in which fixes roll out is not just contingent on priority - it also depends on the complexity of the problem that's causing the bug."

You can see the full (vast) list of Kerbal Space Program 2's current fixes and improvements below:

Bug Fixes:

Flight and Map

Fixed disappearance of orbital trajectories after loading a saved game

Fixed trajectory intercept patch not showing when captured by a Celestial Body

Fixed issue where some parts remain connected to/follow vessel after detachment

Fixed stack decouplers staying connected to the vessel when staged with certain engines that have fairings enabled

Fixed physics impulse occurring when an engine runs out of fuel

Fixed dV incorrectly using reinforced joint part connections for fuel flow calculations

Fix for engine thrust being deflected at too high of a value when a part obstructs an engine's exhaust (the Kraken Drive bug)

Fixed loss of vehicle control after undocking

Fixed bug for probe cores spinning when losing Commnet connection

Fixed stack decouplers operating as if crossfeed is active even when PAM entry shows crossfeed disabled

Fixed issue that could cause some environment objects to spawn on top of the active vessel, causing KSC and other objects to move to the origin

Fixed orbital velocity being shown when looking at the context menu of a landed vessel in Map view

Fixed manoeuvre burn timer countdown lights activating incorrectly

Fixed context menu opening when panning the camera with right mouse button while zoomed in to a celestial body in Map mode

Added camera collision with terrain and other colliders while in Flight view

Added visual indicator when a marker is hovered and pinned in Map view

Fixed offset of radially-attached parts when player switches away from and back to Flight view

Fixed the sim-side Center of Mass not being correctly updated by view-side rigidbodies

Fixed physics-less parts adding the mass of their host part to Center of Mass calculations

Fixed orbit/rigidbody synchronisation issues when transitioning to/from physics and on-rails

Made debris targetable

Fixed dV calculation breaking when new empty stages are added while building a vessel in the VAB

Fixed dV amounts appearing on the wrong stage when rearranging stages in the staging stack

Fixed outboard elements of compound wings exhibiting reversed control surface reaction to pitch inputs

Fixed issue with orbital marker not properly resetting its state when collapsed

Fixed orbital markers not being pinnable while manipulating a manoeuvre and not staying pinned upon manoeuvre gizmo activation

Fixed navball/controls getting stuck after accelerating in timewarp

Fixed persistence of active vessel's timewarp restrictions when returning to KSC from Flight

Fixed pitch, yaw, roll, and throttle adjustment being possible while in hibernation mode

Fixed planned trajectories changing when switching between Flight view and Map view while engine is firing

Fixed dV calculations for stages with multiple engines with different burn durations and propellant rates

Fixed resource system processing when request needs are only partially met

Improved buoyancy calculations to reduce vessel spinning when splashing down in the ocean

Fixed burn duration displays 0 until it is time to start the burn

Fixed ETA to manoeuvre display to show a value for "days"

Fixed dV calculations with cross feed in active stage of flying vessel

Fixed dV changing to zero when fuel crossfeed is disabled on Docking Ports

Fixed a bug where debris trajectories were not immediately shown in Map view

Fixed a bug with thrust limiters missing for solid fuel booster engines

Removed incorrect fuel transferability for solid fuel parts in the Resource Manager in Flight view

Single part vessels now come to a stop on low gravity celestial bodies after a crash

Fixed intercept nodes being in wrong positions during time warp

Updated detection arguments for recognizing when an aircraft is landed

Fixed an issue with Stability Assist that could cause the loss of Prograde and Retrograde targets on the launchpad.

Fixed vessel not restoring correctly when reverting to launch from the runway

Fixed Chase Camera mode to make selected zoom state persist

Fixed part action groups breaking when an invalid action is included

Fixed errors on Game Shutdown during TimeWarp

Fixed destroy command not destroying vessels in the Tracking Station

Fixed some instances where the action group manager would not trigger correctly when additional part actions are added to reserved action groups

Optimisations

Optimisations in the engine part module to reduce per-update "not out of fuel" messaging

Optimised engine exhaust damage calculations to reduce CPU impact of high engine counts

Optimised ThrottleVFXManager to reduce CPU impact of per-frame material property updates

Optimizations on EVA code

Optimised Center of Thrust and Center of Mass marker code and fixed null shortcut failure states

Optimised kerbal hair compression scripts

Optimised loading times in PQS code

Optimization of unneeded cameras during loading

Optimised loading times for the main menu

Loading optimization for scatter meshes

Optimised fuel flow calculations to cut processing by up to 3x and reduce garbage by half

Optimised runway light meshes

Fixed various texture and mesh memory leaks

Updated Training Center to use texture streaming

Fixed performance-impacting error state triggered by Kerbin's clouds after returning to Kerbal Space Center from another celestial body

Removed unnecessary log entries to improve performance

Removed unnecessary logs when loading a saved game

Reduced light source count for multi-nozzle engine parts

Saving and Loading

Added feature: game autosaves when landing on a celestial body, when entering an SOI, and when entering or exiting an atmosphere

Fixed an issue that prevented loading of a saved game within an existing Campaign, caused workspaces not to load properly, and prevented saving the game

Fixed issue where reloading a save made at KSC results in reloading to active vessel in flight

Fixed string in the Save Workspace menu

Fixed an issue that could prevent new workspace saves being created when a control part was removed

Fixed an issue that can prevent workspace saves from appearing in the load menu

Parts and Stock Vessels

Fixed R.A.P.I.E.R. engine mode-changing issues

Set all reinforced joint connections to grandparent

Improved joint strength for engine plate floating stack attach nodes

Performed wheel balance pass, including adjustment of all steering and torque curves

Increased range and brightness for vehicle lights

Re-tuned fairing and cargo part mass

Tuned mass for structural parts, trusses, nosecones and tail sections

Tuned crash tolerance for external Grumble Seat

Re-tuned electrical systems, including adjustments to xenon engine electrical draw, xenon engine thrust, reactor fuel burn rate, and RTG lifetime

Tuned crash tolerance for landing gear

Tuned docking reacquisition ranges

Updated Hammer solid fuel booster model to match with other parts in the same size category

Adjusted mass for HECS2 probe

Updated emissive texture and material for the MK3 "Skybus"

Fixed frustum culling for the Bobus mobility enhancer (ladder disappeared when base at edge of screen)

Updated geometry and textures for the MK1 "Peregrine"

Updates to textures and geometry for the Mk1 "Raven"

Fixed texture seams on the R.A.P.I.E.R. engine

Fixed RCS not working on the Mk3-5 command pod

Minor bug fix on the Kerbal K2 stock vessel to fix issues with decoupling

Updated collider for MK1 Tin Can to improve surface attachment behaviour for radially-attached parts

Updated default orientation for some adapter parts

Updated default orientation for small square trusses

Updated part placement rules for the HS-500 Heat Shield

Updated models for decouplers and separators to match other parts in their size categories

Updated geometry for LV-N "NERV" engine

Updated team colours masks for the SP-XL "Gigantor" and SP-XXL "Colossus" solar panels

Updated team colour masks for decouplers

Updated team colour mask on engine endcaps

Added Crew Light module to Skybus cab

Fixed the Symmetry mirror direction and rotation for the Grumble Seat

Fixed wheel motor resource usage being too low

Adjusted default orientation of the MK3 Cargo Ramp

Fixed fuel-containing aerodynamic parts (Mk1 Divertless Supersonic Intake, Engine Nacelle, or Engine Precooler) not showing resource slider in the Part Action Manager

Tuning changes made to reaction wheels in command modules

Adjusted the surface attach node to be on the ventral surface of Mk2 parts

Fixed a bug preventing lights from consuming resources

Fixed a bug preventing the Blink option from working on lights

Fixed a bug with the heading orientation of the Sparrow default craft

UI/UX

UI performance improvements, including elimination of unnecessary redraw for unchanged bar elements and removal of pixel perfect on main gameplay canvas

Added a graphical representation for probe cores in Kerbal Flight portraits

Updated Map iconography, including orbital markers, trajectory colours, manoeuvre gizmo, focus item, and scrub handle

Fixed error where clicking on "Exit" in Main Menu produces warning modal that has no accept or cancel buttons

Fixed graphics quality settings conflicting with one another after resetting settings

Removed "Apply" button from settings menus, updating settings when changed, settings now apply immediately

Fixed parts bin UI height in Staging Stack

Performed colour and consistency pass on the staging stack and launch button UI

UI improvements to avoid overlap of intercept nodes in map view

Fixed info panel UI element remaining active when panel is hidden in the Tracking Station

Updated UI indicators in some tutorials and first time user experience information

Updated Resource Manager UI to match new resource gauges in Staging Stack

Improved ESC menu user experience

Fixed dark box getting stuck in the VAB when dragging the dialog window

Fixed Kerbal Manager portraits appearing empty

Fixed non-stock vessel thumbnails not appearing in launchpad menu

Minor updates to improve building selection experience at Kerbal Space Center view

Updated the executable icon

Updated background image for vessel thumbnails in the launchpad load menu

Updated saved vessel thumbnail design

Updated styling on the action button inside the Part Action Manager

Updated the game credits

Updated game splash screens

Updated titles in the Resource Manager

Updated dialog windows to accommodate longer text

Updated close button on the Part Manager

Updated missing text on the launchpad menu

Added notification for inactive vessel entering a new SOI

Fixed runway 1 and 2 having the same name when hovering over them in the KSC

Fixed tooltips for Trigger Action Groups 2-10 being numbered incorrectly within the input settings menu

Fixed Center Camera in VAB being in the wrong section in the input settings

Added warning when rebinding the same key twice in input settings

Fixed difficulty settings being saved from one save file's difficulty settings and being applied to every normal difficulty game save made afterwards

Fixed difficulty options showing in the main menu settings

Fixed failure of difficulty settings to apply when changed inside a campaign

Fixed shader compiler error when switching graphics settings to Low Quality

Added laptop audio mode to settings

Fixed a bug where the "hold to quickload" setting was not applied correctly

Added audio keyboard shortcuts to input settings menu

Fixed escape menu freezing vessel controls in last-held state

Fixed dialog being non-clickable when recovering a vessel with ESC menu deployed

Fixed overlapping text in the flag removal dialog

Fixed throttle visuals not updating when throttle adjusted

Updated Tracking Station control text

Minor updates to global header information

Fixed Recover Vessel button in the ESC menu pushing elements off screen

Fixed notifications using real world time instead of UT

Fixed input lock problems when the ESC menu is visible

Removed placeholder image that appears when no parts are favorited

Updated Center of Mass, Thrust, and Pressure/Lift indicators in the Vehicle Assembly Building to make them translucent

Fixed text overruns in the Training Center

Alt+Enter toggles fullscreen

Fixed a bug blocking some agency flags from being selected when starting a new game

Added additional loading screens

Fixed missing physical characteristics in the info panel inside the Tracking Station

Fixed issues with the toggles for Map and Tracking Station displaying an incorrect state, or being hidden unintentionally

Fixed all CBs are described as "Terrestrial planets" when viewed in the tracking station

Updated the text string displayed for engine disabling/enabling in the Part Manager

Updated text for lights in the Part Manager

Construction

Middle mouse button pans in the Z axis when in horizontal workspace mode

Fixed fairing sides getting deleted after building a procedural fairing and attaching it to a launch assembly

Fixed errors related to procedural wings preventing launch from VAB

Fixed issue where pressing M in the VAB opens the Map view

Fixed description for Kerbol capture and Kerbosationary orbit trip stages in trip planner

Fixed engineer's report warning vessels cannot generate electricity when vessels are equipped with generators

Adjusted default VAB camera angle for horizontal workspace mode

Fixed hit area for the launchpad selection button in the VAB

Confirmation prompt added when saving over workspaces

Fixed assembly anchor error alert persisting onscreen and blocking the user from placing additional parts after the tool is deselected in the VAB

Fixed Center of Thrust appearing on the ground of the VAB and not updating when launch assembly is changed

Fixed display issues in the text on the orientation cube in the VAB

Updated favourites panel information in the Vehicle Assembly Building Favourites category

Fixed a bug where surface attach nodes were misaligned on some engine parts

Environments

Fixed an issue where ground textures were projected onto vehicles at the margins of the KSC grounds

Fixed Kerbin atmosphere disappearing when viewed from Mun's SOI

Fixed collision at bottom of Mohole

Fixed terrain decal normals not rendering correctly

Reduced scatter meshes floating above terrain

Updates to terrain texture matching for some points of interest

Updated placement, coloration, and collision for various celestial body landmarks

Updated colliders and stretched textures in the parking garage at KSC

Scatter adjustments around KSC mountains

Updated material on VAB elevators

Fixed VAB gantry crane geometry

Updated material on VAB doors

Adjusted atmosphere settings for main menu background planet

Fixed atmosphere not showing in cubemaps under some circumstances

Improved atmosphere clipping issues while in Map view

Fixed Laythe's atmosphere rendering incorrectly in Map view

Fix a bug that caused lighting to darken on vessels when reentering atmospheres

Updated clouds on Jool

Minor road line placement adjustments at Kerbal Space Center

Fixed collision and updated materials for some points of interest

Updated local space shader to restore missing normals in some biomes

Updated KSC Training Center roof and Tracking Station dish to fix gaps in geometry

Updated colliders around launchpads

Updated Kerbin foliage

Fixed invisible water above ground to east of KSC lakes

Fixed scaled space clouds not displaying in map view

Fixed cloud transition dithering issues

Improved cloud masking to clean up edges of clouds seen behind vehicle

Fixed clouds in Map view not lighting from the correct sun direction for all planets

Fixed warnings in cloud-related code

Fixed decals sliding and floating on planets

Fixed decals getting culled incorrectly after transitioning to low orbit

Fixed Laythe's Ocean appearing jagged, pixelated, and jittery after splashing down

Fixed ocean shoreline fade out transition at some camera angles

Improved LOD transitions for KSC trees

Fixed mismatch between high-detail KSC and far-distance LOD material

Fixed shadow system to switch to surface shadow mode in KSC view

EVA

Fixed issue with game saves made after vehicle destruction, in which reloading causes EVA camera mode switch and missing flight information/flight report

Fixed kerbals floating when idle while in EVA

Fixed kerbals getting stuck when swimming

Fixed Kerbals getting stuck inside the Mk1 Command Pod when it's on a flat surface other than the launchpad

Improved Kerbal run/walk animation transitions

Fixed Kerbal surface velocity resetting when disabling RCS in EVA mode

Updated EVA code to remove frame-related discrepancy between collision result values and character state values

Fixed ground and step detection being one frame late for kerbals while in EVA

Fixed EVA tooltip remaining active when the HUD is hidden during gameplay

Fixed inability to recover Kerbals when on EVA

Fixed a bug preventing EVA jetpack from firing even when it has enough fuel

Kerbals now require 1x timewarp when transitioning to EVA

Fixed kerbals being able walk on the sides of objects with collision

Fixed climb action not being present for Kelus Long ladder and Bobus Extra Long Telescopic Mobility Enhancer

Fixed errors when toggling Jetpack while TimeWarp is active

FX and Audio

Improved Kerbol flare/bloom effects

Fixed post process FX lighting transition in low orbit

Fixed an issue where contrails jump positions during universe reference point transitions

Fixed ground blast effect occurring at invalid location for the first few seconds of launch

Fixed SFX for Panther in afterburning mode

Fixed errors on explosion VFX for hydrogen tanks

Fixed VFX not showing on RCS thrusters when precision mode is activated

Minor updates for non-explosive water impact VFX

Launch VFX updates

Updated R.A.P.I.E.R. engine VFX

Updated launch smoke material

Updated explosion materials

Fixed audio timing for several animations

Game audio balance pass

Fixed a bug where audio was muted when entering numpad values in text entry bars on some menus

Added manoeuvre alert and end sounds

Added drag and drop staging sounds

Added hydrogen and xenon tank destruction sounds

Fixed launchpad music not playing when loading a save

Tutorials

Fixed issue where flight report appears when the user crashes a vessel inside a tutorial

Added "Enter" as keyboard input to advance tutorial dialogs

Fixed a bug that could cause the first-time user experience windows to remain open on the main menu

Text adjustments in tutorials

Text adjustments to subtitles for video tutorials

Fixed soft lock error when restarting Tutorial 2.2

Fixed some audio elements on tutorial 2.4

Fixed tooltips not displaying in the Tutorial pause menu during tutorial videos

Adding scroll bar indicator to the booster selection step in the "Missing the Ground" tutorial

Added fail stage when deleting the engine in the "Space is the Place" tutorial

Fixed tutorial orientation video getting stuck when clicking at the end of the video progress bar

Fixed subtitles in several languages for the video tutorial on the "Space is the place" tutorial

Fixed file paths in tutorial saves

Minor gameplay updates to the "Missing the Ground" tutorial

Updated text in the VAB First Time User Experience

Updated first-time user experience: "Out of Electricity" linked to electricity level instead of production rate

Fixed a bug with videos not closing at appropriate times

Localisation

Fixed title text overlapping at the Training Center when localised

Fixed unlocalised tooltips in the Timewarp bar

Added missing localisation terms for stock vessels.

Localisation reformatted for new game creation

Adjustments to text sizing and placement in the launchpad selection in some languages

Fixed crash when returning to main menu from VAB

Font updates for special characters in certain languages

Added new translations to