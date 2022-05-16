Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed yet again

Spacefaring sim sequel Kerbal Space Program 2 - which has faced repeated delays since its unveiling in 2019 - has been delayed yet again, and is now expected to arrive in "early 2023" on PC, with a console release to follow later in that year.

Kerbal Space Program 2 was first confirmed to be in development during Gamescom 2019, where it slapped with what would prove to be an extremely optimistic 2020 release date. Publisher Private Division later adjusted that to "fiscal 2021" - sometime between April 2020 and March 2021 - and then pushed it back once again to autumn 2021.

That still wasn't the end of the delays, however; as 2020 drew to a close, developer Intercept Games revealed it had made the decision to postpone release yet again, this time to some nebulous point in 2022, citing the "immense technical and creative challenge" of developing the sequel. And now, Kerbal Space Program 2's release has shifted once more.

Announcing a fourth delay that will see the PC release moved to "early 2023" - and the Xbox and PlayStation versions arriving at some unspecified point later that same year - Kerbal Space Program 2 creative director Nate Simpson wrote, "We are building a game of tremendous technological complexity, and are taking this additional time to ensure we hit the quality and level of polish it deserves. We remain focused on making sure KSP2 performs well on a variety of hardware, has amazing graphics, and is rich with content."

Simpson continued, "We’ve built a spectacular team at Intercept Games - a team that includes, as previously mentioned, key members from the development team behind the original Kerbal Space Program. We have the perfect combination of experienced, passionate, and skilled developers to fully realize this game’s ambitious potential."

Kerbal Space Program 2 has proven controversial for more than just its slippery release date, of course; publisher Private Division cancelled its contract with Kerbal Space Program 2's now-defunct original developer Star Theory Games to move work to a specially formed in-house studio - which it reportedly established by poaching Star Theory's team.