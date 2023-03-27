Watch PAX East Insider now!

Watch PAX East Insider now!

Exclusive interviews, gameplay and more direct from the Boston show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kerbal Space Program 2 developer shares update on second patch

Coming lunar or later.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
Intercept Games.

Intercept Games has shared an update on its second patch for Kerbal Space Program 2.

Kerbal Space Program 2, which released in early access in February, received its first (extensive) patch earlier this month. This followed a rather rocky launch for the space-flight simulator, which saw a steep fall in player numbers soon after release, with many asking for refunds due to the game's buggy state.

Now, the KSP2 team is working on another patch, with creative director Nate Simpson noting that while it'll be "tough to beat the sheer number of fixes that went into Patch One", players can still expect "a few big ones" to arrive in Patch Two.

Watch on YouTube
Kerbal Space Program 2 Early Access launch cinematic.

"We are still pulling a couple of late-breaking improvements into that build," Simpson stated in a blogpost, before promising more information on Patch Two (such as its release date) once the KSP2 team has "got it in QA's hands".

Simpson also shared a brief list of some of the fixes coming in Patch Two that have already been checked. These are as follow:

  • Fixed loss of vehicle on reference frame change when physicsless parts present
  • Fixed flamed-out engines not restarting properly
  • Enabled switching between vehicles in atmospheric flight (within PhysX bubble)
  • Recovered Kerbals now return to VAB Kerbal Manager
  • Gave click priority to planets rather than moons when zoomed out in Map view
  • Struts and fuel lines no longer broken after cloning subassembly in VAB
  • Fixed bug: vessels with no control deleted during save
  • Fixed flowers on Kerbin
  • Added "next" button to seizure warning screen
  • Height fog added to all atmospheres
  • Updated parking garage collision (now possible to enter structures)
  • Various CPU and GPU optimizations to improve performance

Simpson additionally noted there are "other improvements" the KSP2 team is "hoping to squeeze into Patch Two (one of which got checked in last night)", stating that "a few more big-ticket items will [hopefully] get added to the list in the coming days".

Kerbal Space Program 2's roadmap.

Meanwhile, the Kerbal Space Program 2 team has a roadmap laid out for the game that will see more features added to the sequel that were missing from the first. This includes multiplayer and the addition of colonies, as shown in the image above.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch