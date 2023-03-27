Kerbal Space Program 2 developer shares update on second patch

Intercept Games has shared an update on its second patch for Kerbal Space Program 2.

Kerbal Space Program 2, which released in early access in February, received its first (extensive) patch earlier this month. This followed a rather rocky launch for the space-flight simulator, which saw a steep fall in player numbers soon after release, with many asking for refunds due to the game's buggy state.

Now, the KSP2 team is working on another patch, with creative director Nate Simpson noting that while it'll be "tough to beat the sheer number of fixes that went into Patch One", players can still expect "a few big ones" to arrive in Patch Two.

"We are still pulling a couple of late-breaking improvements into that build," Simpson stated in a blogpost, before promising more information on Patch Two (such as its release date) once the KSP2 team has "got it in QA's hands".

Simpson also shared a brief list of some of the fixes coming in Patch Two that have already been checked. These are as follow:

Fixed loss of vehicle on reference frame change when physicsless parts present

Fixed flamed-out engines not restarting properly

Enabled switching between vehicles in atmospheric flight (within PhysX bubble)

Recovered Kerbals now return to VAB Kerbal Manager

Gave click priority to planets rather than moons when zoomed out in Map view

Struts and fuel lines no longer broken after cloning subassembly in VAB

Fixed bug: vessels with no control deleted during save

Fixed flowers on Kerbin

Added "next" button to seizure warning screen

Height fog added to all atmospheres

Updated parking garage collision (now possible to enter structures)

Various CPU and GPU optimizations to improve performance

Simpson additionally noted there are "other improvements" the KSP2 team is "hoping to squeeze into Patch Two (one of which got checked in last night)", stating that "a few more big-ticket items will [hopefully] get added to the list in the coming days".

Kerbal Space Program 2's roadmap.

Meanwhile, the Kerbal Space Program 2 team has a roadmap laid out for the game that will see more features added to the sequel that were missing from the first. This includes multiplayer and the addition of colonies, as shown in the image above.