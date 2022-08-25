Japanese Sonic Frontiers players receive special V-Tuber DLC costumes

Lucky Sonic Frontiers players in Japan will receive special V-Tuber DLC costumes.

Sega has revealed a collaboration with Hololive VTuber Inugami Korone, which changes Sonic's glove and shoe designs as well as the appearance of the in-game mascot Coco.

The DLC was posted on reddit, though it's unclear if this will also feature elsewhere.

Watch on YouTube Sonic Frontiers - Story Trailer

For the unaware, Inugami Korone is a virtual anime YouTuber and is part of the Hololive Gamers group, with millions of followers across social media. She debuted in 2019 and apparently has a personality akin to a dog.

The collaboration does beg the question though: will we see other alternative Sonic costumes in the west?

Yes, sort of.

Two editions of the game will be available - the standard edition (£49.99) and digital deluxe edition (£54.99) - and pre-order bonuses are available for both.

Listed in the digital deluxe edition are "additional shoes and gloves for Sonic", though it's unclear if these are just colour variations or new designs.

That version also includes a digital art book and 25-track digital mini soundtrack, as well as other in-game upgrade items. Some of those are also in the standard edition.

The game now has a confirmed release date and will arrive across PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 8th November.

The full pre-order bonuses are below:

Sonic Frontiers - Standard Edition + Pre-Order Bonus - £49.99

Base Game (Physical or Digital)

Adventurer's Treasure Box

Skill Points

Red Seeds of Power

Blue Seeds of Defense

Sonic Frontiers - Digital Deluxe Edition + Pre-Order Bonus - £54.99