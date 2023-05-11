Image of unannounced new Warzone 2 map pops up online

An image of an unannounced new map for Warzone 2 has popped up online.

The image emerged yesterday on the @BKTOOR4 Twitter account, apparently from a datamine. It didn't take long for Activision to haul the tweet offline, but of course the internet noticed.

pic.twitter.com/taFaBeZgEn — . (@BKTOOR4) May 10, 2023

According to Charlie Intel, this new Resurgence map is called Vondel and is set in The Netherlands, which should make for a welcome palette-cleanser following the sandy Al Mazrah map and the current Ashika Island Resurgence map.

What can we glean from this solitary image? Well, Vondel looks like it'll contain an urban residential area, there's a canal of some sort, and there's a lovely-looking windmill for players to fuss over.

Charlie Intel suggested Vondel is coming soon, so perhaps it will launch with Warzone Season 4, set for mid-June.

Last night Activision released Season 3 Reloaded for Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 and DMZ. The update added ranked play for battle royale, which has so far gone down well with fans. Less well received was this week's release of the Roze and Thorn premium bundle, which fans have called pay-to-win.