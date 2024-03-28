Knowing how to get Soil in Lego Fortnite will increase the variety of items you can craft in your world, including Compost Bins and Garden Plots.

Unlike many Lego Fortnite materials, Soil is relatively easy to get once you have the appropriate piece of equipment and know where to look for it. It's arguably one of the easiest early-game materials you can get alongside Granite and Wood.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Soil in Lego Fortnite and how to craft a Shovel.

How to get Soil in Lego Fortnite

To get Soil in Lego Fortnite you need to use a Shovel to dig up anywhere in a Grassy Biome. If you try to dig in another biome you will end up collecting a different material. For example, if you dig in Dry Valley you'll collect Sand.

When you've got your Shovel equipped, locate a patch that you want to dig up and use your attack to command to start digging. You can dig once and you may hit Soil, but we recommend holding the command down to continously dig to obtain a decent pile of this material.

How to craft a Shovel in Lego Fortnite

You can't get Soil without a Shovel, and there is another piece of equipment you will need first - a Lumber Mill.

To build a Lumber Mill in Lego Fortnite you will need:

x8 Wood

x15 Granite

When you've built a Lumber Mill you can make Wooden Rods and Planks which are crucial components for the basic level of Shovel.

This is the basic Shovel recipe in Lego Fortnite:

x3 Wooden Rod

x1 Plank

Once you've got these materials from the Lumber Mill, head to your Crafting Bench and look for the Shovel recipe under the Pickaxe tab.

Confirm you want to craft this and you will have your own soil-digging Shovel!

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Lego Fortnite content, check out our pages showing you how to build your own vehicle or our pages on how to get Biomass and how to make Power Cells.