Knowing how to make Power Cells in Lego Fortnite is a crucial part of building your own Vehicles. Not only is owning a Power Cell a way of unlocking a pre-made Vehicle recipe, they're also how you power your Vehicles via the Power Centers. Without it, your creation simply won't move.

As with many things in Lego Fortnite, creating a single Power Cell isn't as easy as you'd like it to be. You only need a few materials to make this item, but the one you need the most of needs a specific piece of machinery to create.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to make a Power Cell in Lego Fortnite.

How to make a Power Cell in Lego Fortnite

To make a Power Cell in Lego Fortnite you will need a Crafting Bench at the Uncommon level and a Compost Bin. You'll unlock the recipe for a Power Cell after builing at least one Compost Bin.

Once you have the two items above, this is the Power Cell recipe in Lego Fortnite:

x50 Biomass

x6 Glass

If you have the correct amount of materials, head to your Crafting Bench and hop along to the 'Torch' icon tab at the top of the crafting menu.

On this menu, select the 'Power Cell' recipe and then use the correct command to craft it. It's as easy as that!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

We hope you enjoy getting creative with your world in Lego Fortnite!