How to make Compost Bin in Lego Fortnite

Knowing how to make a Compost Bin in Lego Fortnite will put you one step closer to being able to build your own Vehicles, either from scratch or by a pre-made recipe.

As with other important tools and machines in Lego Fortnite, you will need to do some exploring to get a few of the materials needed to create the Compost Bin. Luckily, you won't need any other machine to create this one, which is good news.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to make a Compost Bin in Lego Fortnite.

How to build a Compost Bin in Lego Fortnite

You can find the Compost Bin recipe via the Utilities Tab in your Build Menu.

This is the Compost Bin recipe in Lego Fortnite:

x5 Plank

x2 Soil

x1 Sand

x3 Fertilizer

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Once you have the right materials, all you need to do is select the Compost Bin from your Build Menu, place it down where you want it to go and confirm the build.

When you've built your first Compost Bin you will learn the recipe for a Power Cell and you can then make Biomass.