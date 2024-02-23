Glass in Lego Fortnite is one of the many materials you can craft to create other bigger and better items. One component for this material can be found while exploring the world, the other component will require your Village to be a certain level before unveiling itself.

As with most Lego Fortnite materials, it will take a bit of work and effort to get the right things to make Glass with but it's worth it as you need it to make a Spyglass and a Compass.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Glass in Lego Fortnite, plus how to upgrade your Village and get a Metal Smelter.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Glass in Lego Fortnite

To get Glass in Lego Fortnite you need to have Sand and a Metal Smelter. Now, reader, this isn't as simple as it sounds as you need to upgrade at least one of your Villages to level nine before you can access the Metal Smelter recipe.

Once you've got all of these items, here's the Glass recipe for Lego Fortnite:

x2 Sand

x1 Brightcore

Drop all of these ingredients into the Metal Smelter and once it's done processing you'll have Glass!

You can use Glass to make a Spyglass. | Image credit: Epic Games

How to get a Metal Smelter in Lego Fortnite

Once your Village is level nine you'll unlock the Metal Smelter recipe in Lego Fortnite. This may take a while, but it's worth it as the Smelter is the key part of being able to make Glass.

When your Village is at the right level, this is the Metal Smelter recipe for Lego Fortnite:

x3 Blast Cores

x15 Brightcores

x35 Obsidian Slabs

This is pure Obsidian. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

How to upgrade your Village in Lego Fortnite

You'll need to check your base's levelling up requirement by interacting with the Windmill at the center of your base. If you walk near it, it should give you a prompt next to 'Village Upgrades'.

Use the prompted command then switch tabs to the 'Village Requirements' screen. On here, you will see your current village level and the requirements you need to meet before you can upgrade your village. Once you've met them, use the indicated command next to the 'Upgrade' button in the bottom right corner of the screen to upgrade your Village to the next level.

Yes, I'm a Tiger across all of Fortnite now. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Lego Fortnite help, check out our pages showing you how to get a Fishing Rod and make Bait Buckets to reel in your catch.