How to get Glass in Lego Fortnite
Sand, sand everywhere...
Glass in Lego Fortnite is one of the many materials you can craft to create other bigger and better items. One component for this material can be found while exploring the world, the other component will require your Village to be a certain level before unveiling itself.
As with most Lego Fortnite materials, it will take a bit of work and effort to get the right things to make Glass with but it's worth it as you need it to make a Spyglass and a Compass.
Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Glass in Lego Fortnite, plus how to upgrade your Village and get a Metal Smelter.
On this page:
How to get Glass in Lego Fortnite
To get Glass in Lego Fortnite you need to have Sand and a Metal Smelter. Now, reader, this isn't as simple as it sounds as you need to upgrade at least one of your Villages to level nine before you can access the Metal Smelter recipe.
Once you've got all of these items, here's the Glass recipe for Lego Fortnite:
- x2 Sand
- x1 Brightcore
Drop all of these ingredients into the Metal Smelter and once it's done processing you'll have Glass!
How to get a Metal Smelter in Lego Fortnite
Once your Village is level nine you'll unlock the Metal Smelter recipe in Lego Fortnite. This may take a while, but it's worth it as the Smelter is the key part of being able to make Glass.
When your Village is at the right level, this is the Metal Smelter recipe for Lego Fortnite:
- x3 Blast Cores
- x15 Brightcores
- x35 Obsidian Slabs
How to upgrade your Village in Lego Fortnite
You'll need to check your base's levelling up requirement by interacting with the Windmill at the center of your base. If you walk near it, it should give you a prompt next to 'Village Upgrades'.
Use the prompted command then switch tabs to the 'Village Requirements' screen. On here, you will see your current village level and the requirements you need to meet before you can upgrade your village. Once you've met them, use the indicated command next to the 'Upgrade' button in the bottom right corner of the screen to upgrade your Village to the next level.
That's it for now! If you're looking for more Lego Fortnite help, check out our pages showing you how to get a Fishing Rod and make Bait Buckets to reel in your catch.