Two Compass recipes were added to Lego Fortnite as part of its big Gone Fishin' update in February 2024, along with Fishing Rods, Bait Buckets, the Spyglass, and more!

With the Compass, you can now add basic navigation to your HUD, telling you which direction you’re facing, and the Survival Compass goes one step further in Lego Fortnite, adding map markers to your HUD.

To help with your navigational needs, we've explained how to make a Compass in Lego Fortnite, which includes how to make the Survival Compass.

How to make a Basic Compass in Lego Fortnite

To make a Basic Compass in Lego Fortnite you need:

1 Wolf Claw

2 Glass

However, first of all, you need to unlock the Basic Compass recipe. To get the Basic Compass recipe, place Glass in your inventory. To get Glass, you need to take Sand and Brightcores to a Metal Smelter, which sounds simple enough, but to get a Metal Smelter you need a village to be at Level 9. This makes the Compass a lategame item, unfortunately.

When it comes available, to make a Metal Smelter in Lego Fortnite you need:

3 Blast Cores

15 Brightcores

35 Obsidian Slabs

Wolf Claws are thankfully easier to get than Glass, as you just have to find and kill wolves to get them. We recommend crafting at least a Knight Shield and Shortsword when on the hunt for wolves, so you don't meet an untimely demise.

Wolves can often be found around other animals in the grasslands biome. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games and Lego

As it's such a lategame item anyway, you might want to forget about the Basic Compass and go straight to crafting the Survival Compass instead.

How to make a Survival Compass in Lego Fortnite

To make a Survival Compass in Lego Fortnite you need:

1 Sand Claw

1 Copper Bar

5 Glass

Once again, the Survival Compass recipe is only unlocked by adding Glass to your inventory. See the Basic Compass section above for how to do this.

To get Sand Claws, you need to defeat sand wolves in desert biomes. Just like with regular wolves, take at least a Knight Shield and Shortsword to help with your attack and defence during the fight.

Copper Bars are more difficult to obtain, as you also need the Metal Smelter to make them from Copper and Brightcores. Both Copper and Brightcore are found inside desert biome caves, but you need at least a Rare Pickaxe to mine them.

These are Copper deposits. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

To make a Rare Pickaxe in Lego Fortnite you need:

3 Sand Claws

3 Flexwood Rods

All that resource farming will be worth it though, as you can now see both directions and map markers on your HUD with the Survival Compass!