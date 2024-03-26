How to build Vehicles in Lego Fortnite

You can now build vehicles in Lego Fortnite. As part of the recent update you can build and drive vehicles in your Lego Fortnite world, provided you have enough materials (and patience) to actually make them.

As with most things in Lego Fortnite, it's not as easy as it sounds. Sure, we'd love to slap some bricks together to make a wonky vehicle, but that's not how it works. Instead, you will need major storage solutions and plenty of items from across different biomes. Of course, you can always use a pre-existing recipe...

On that note, we're here to show you how to build a Vehicle and unlock all Vehicle recipes in Lego Fortnite.

How to build a Vehicle in Lego Fortnite

There are two ways you can build a vehicle in Lego Fortnite, you can use a pre-existing recipe once you've unlocked it or you can build one from scratch piece by piece. For this section, we're looking at creating them from scratch.

To build a car from scratch you will need three fundamental components:

A Power Center - Acts as an engine.

- Acts as an engine. Wheels - I mean, cars need wheels...

- I mean, cars need wheels... Seats - Protect that brick-like bottom.

You can add as many or as few wheels and seats as you want to, but you must have at least one Power Center or your vehicle won't move.

All of the components that you can build for your vehicle can be found in your Build Menu underneath the 'Toys' tab.

In this section there are three smaller tabs, and this is what we've found in all of them so far:

General

Dynamic Foundations

Simple Wheels

Basic Car Parts

Controls

Seats

Power Center

Powered Wheels

Turnable Wheels

Vehicle Parts

Car Jack

Bumpers

Vehicle Bases

Fenders

Brush Guards

Suspensions

Light Bars

Remember, you only need a Power Center, wheels and a seat to make a Vehicle but you can add as much or as little detail as you want to via these items. We recommend adding a Light Bar and Turnable Wheels to your vehicle if you can, it makes driving around a lot easier.

How to unlock all Vehicle recipes in Lego Fortnite

There are three Vehicle recipes in Lego Fortnite that you can unlock currently. Each one has different unlock requirements and you will need to spend some time crafting high-tier items or collecting high-tier materials to be able to access the recipes.

Here are all of the Vehicle recipes in Lego Fortnite and how to unlock them:

Offroader

The Offroader recipe will unlock once you add Flexwood to your inventory. You can get Flexwood by cutting at a Cacti in the Dry Valley Biome with a Rare Axe (or higher).

These are the materials needed to build the Offroader:

x20 Wooden Rod

x31 Granite

x34 Wood

x9 Plank

x8 Cord

x4 Flexwood Rod

x16 Flexwood

x2 Glass

x2 Torch

Hauler

The Hauler recipe will unlock once you have Frostpine in your inventory. You can collect Frostpine by cutting at any trees in the Frostlands Biome with an Epic Forest Axe.

These are the materials needed to build the Hauler:

x5 Wooden Rod

x63 Granite

x102 Wood

x10 Plank

x8 Cord

x30 Frostpine

x6 Frostpine Rods

x2 Glass

x24 Flexwood

x2 Torch

Speeder

The Speeder recipe will unlock once you have a Power Cell in your inventory. You can build a Power Cell via a Crafting Bench but you will need a Compost Bin first to get Biomass.

These are the materials needed to build the Speeder:

x18 Wooden Rod

x9 Granite

x8 Wood

x8 Cord

x2 Plank

We hope you enjoy speeding across your world in Lego Fortnite!