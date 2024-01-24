Finding a Cardboard Box in Fortnite is one of the several quests you have to do to obtain a Solid Snake skin. For this particular mission, you need to find a box and hide in it for 10 seconds. The hardest part about all of this is tracking down the box.

As with most things in Fortnite there are, thankfully, multiple ways you can get your hands on this item. However, before reading any further, we recommend stocking up on at least 100 Gold Bars - you are probably going to need them unless you're very lucky.

Without further ado, we're here to show you where to find a Cardboard Box in Fortnite.

Where to find a Cardboard Box in Fortnite

To get a Cardboard Box in Fortnite you can buy one from Solid Snake, find one as ground loot, in chests or one that has been dropped by a deceased player.

The first time we found a Cardboard Box, we looted it off of someone we eliminated. When it's part of ground loot or any loot drops, this is what it looks like:

Thank you to the person who dropped this! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

We found the Solid Snake NPC wandering around the small island north of Lavish Lair. We've marked its location on the map below:

It's best to use the ziplines nearby to get to this island. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

If you speak to Snake (and don't accidentally shoot him like we did), you can buy a box off of him for 100 Gold. This is the easiest and quickest way to ensure you get a Cardbox Box, even though it's quite pricey.

How to hide in a Cardboard Box in Fortnite

To hide in a Cardboard Box in Fortnite you need to make sure it's equipped from your item menu. Then, throw the box using your 'Attack' command - it should land in front of you.

Task: Throw box, hide in box, don't die. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Once the Box is on the ground, walk up to it and use the prompted command to hop inside.

I am the box, the box is me. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

You should now be hiding within the Cardboard Box. All you need to do now is stay in the box for ten seconds to pass one of the Solid Snake skin quests. You can move around once you're in the box, so if you hear danger coming you can run away while you're inside it.

That's it for now!