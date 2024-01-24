How to get Solid Snake skins in Fortnite

You can now get Solid Snake skins in Fortnite! Yes, you read that right, skins. There's not one but two Solid Snake skins you can get your hands on if you own the Battle Pass for this season. However, it's not as simple as just buying the pass to get the skins - you have to work for it.

Like with many other special skins and collaborations that happen in Fortnite, you will need to complete a series of tasks while playing the Battle Royale or Zero Build to get your hands on the Metal Gear Solid-inspired cosmetics.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get both Solid Snake skins in Fortnite.

How to get the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite

To get the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite you need to complete all of the 'Page One' quests. It doesn't matter which order you complete the quests in, but you need to do all of them to obtain Solid Snake. Also, by doing these quests you will pick up a number of other pretty cool Metal Gear Solid themed items.

Here are all of the Page One Solid Snake challenges and rewards:

Challenge Reward Hide in a Cardboard Box for 10 seconds Lying in Wait - Loading Screen Deal 250 damage to opponents within 10 meters Stun Knife - Pickaxe Deal 50 damage with explosives Solid Profile - Spray Deal 500 damage to opponents with assault rifles ! - Emote Break two security cameras or turrets Banner Icon Complete Page One quests Solid Snake skin

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to get the Old Snake skin in Fortnite

There is another MGS skin that you can get your hands on by completing a few quests! After you've completed all of the 'Page One' quests and obtained the Solid Snake skin mentioned above, you can then complete all of the 'Page Two' quests to get another Solid Snake skin.

Fortnite has labelled this skin as 'Solid Snake', but this particular iteration of Snake is most commonly known as Old Snake - so that's what we're going to call him for this guide.

Here are all of the Page Two Solid Snake challenges and rewards:

Challenge Reward Deal 2,500 damage to opponents with a weapon that has a suppressor Tactical Advantage - Loading Screen Use EMP Stealth Camo x3 Metal Gear MK.II - Back Bling Use a hiding spot in 5 different matches Hidden? - Emoticon Assist in opening Vaults or hack Train Heist chests x3 Slider - Glider Damage 10 enemy players before they damage you Snake Skin - Item Wrap Complete Page Two quests Old Snake Skin

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's it for now!