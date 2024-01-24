If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Solid Snake skins in Fortnite

All Solid Snake and Old Snake challenges listed.

fortnite main screen solid snake skin on orange background
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games
Marie Pritchard
Guides Writer
Published on

You can now get Solid Snake skins in Fortnite! Yes, you read that right, skins. There's not one but two Solid Snake skins you can get your hands on if you own the Battle Pass for this season. However, it's not as simple as just buying the pass to get the skins - you have to work for it.

Like with many other special skins and collaborations that happen in Fortnite, you will need to complete a series of tasks while playing the Battle Royale or Zero Build to get your hands on the Metal Gear Solid-inspired cosmetics.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get both Solid Snake skins in Fortnite.

On this page:

How to get the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite

To get the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite you need to complete all of the 'Page One' quests. It doesn't matter which order you complete the quests in, but you need to do all of them to obtain Solid Snake. Also, by doing these quests you will pick up a number of other pretty cool Metal Gear Solid themed items.

Here are all of the Page One Solid Snake challenges and rewards:

Challenge Reward
Hide in a Cardboard Box for 10 seconds Lying in Wait - Loading Screen
Deal 250 damage to opponents within 10 meters Stun Knife - Pickaxe
Deal 50 damage with explosives Solid Profile - Spray
Deal 500 damage to opponents with assault rifles ! - Emote
Break two security cameras or turrets Banner Icon
Complete Page One quests Solid Snake skin
fortnite solid snake on lying in wait background
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to get the Old Snake skin in Fortnite

There is another MGS skin that you can get your hands on by completing a few quests! After you've completed all of the 'Page One' quests and obtained the Solid Snake skin mentioned above, you can then complete all of the 'Page Two' quests to get another Solid Snake skin.

Fortnite has labelled this skin as 'Solid Snake', but this particular iteration of Snake is most commonly known as Old Snake - so that's what we're going to call him for this guide.

Here are all of the Page Two Solid Snake challenges and rewards:

Challenge Reward
Deal 2,500 damage to opponents with a weapon that has a suppressor Tactical Advantage - Loading Screen
Use EMP Stealth Camo x3 Metal Gear MK.II - Back Bling
Use a hiding spot in 5 different matches Hidden? - Emoticon
Assist in opening Vaults or hack Train Heist chests x3 Slider - Glider
Damage 10 enemy players before they damage you Snake Skin - Item Wrap
Complete Page Two quests Old Snake Skin
fortnite old snake on tactical advantage background
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content, check out our guide showing you how to apply weapon mods and our list of the best weapons for this season.

