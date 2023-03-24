Here's where to buy the Resident Evil 4 remake
The best places to buy Resident Evil 4’s remake on each platform.
Built from the ground up in the RE Engine – Resident Evil 4 is back and out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Below, you'll find the best deals for the Resident Evil 4 remake from various online retailers.
For those unfamiliar, the original Resident Evil 4 is one of the most critically-acclaimed horror titles of all times. Originally released on Gamecube, then later PS2 and PC and, more recently, upres’d and ported to last gen consoles, with a VR release via the Oculus Quest 2 late last year, RE4 holds a place in the heart of many a horror fan for its gripping and intense survival horror action.
Following the success of the remakes of Resident Evil 1, 2 and 3, Eurogamer said the Resident Evil 4 remake is "keeping what works while reimagining what doesn't, this is about as good as remakes get", while Digital Foundry's tech review said the game "remains a legendary experience".
Where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition
UK
PS5
- Resident Evil 4 Steelbook Edition – £59.99 from Game
- Resident Evil 4 Standard Edition – £59.99 from Game
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £54.96 from Amazon
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £56.85 from ShopTo
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £54.95 from The Game Collection
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £52.85 from Hit
PS4
- Resident Evil 4 Steelbook Edition – £59.99 from Game
- Resident Evil 4 Standard Edition – £59.99 from Game
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £54.99 from Amazon
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £56.85 from ShopTo
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £54.95 from The Game Collection
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £52.85 from Hit
Xbox Series X/S
- Resident Evil 4 Steelbook Edition – £59.99 from Game
- Resident Evil 4 Standard Edition – £59.99 from Game
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £54.99 from Amazon
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £56.85 from ShopTo
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £54.95 from The Game Collection
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £52.85 from Hit
Where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition in the US
PS5
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – $59.99 from GameStop
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – $59.99 from Best Buy
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – $59.99 from Amazon US
PS4
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – $59.99 from GameStop
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – $59.99 from Best Buy
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – $59.99 from Amazon US
Xbox Series X/S
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – $59.99 from GameStop
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – $69.99 from Best Buy
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – $59.99 from Amazon US
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition
The Resident Evil 4 Collector's edition includes a variety of physical and digital extras including a statue of Leon .S. Kennedy, artbook, digital soundtrack, poster and more.
Whilst there was a Collector's Edition at Game in the UK, that’s now been sold out for a while, though they still have a Steelbook Edition. As of right now, it doesn’t appear any retailer in the US has the Collector's Edition available either. We'll update this page should any more become available.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Digital Editions and where to buy on PC
If you’re looking for Resident Evil 4 within digital storefronts and on PC, you’ve got two options available – Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Edition, much like the physical version of the edition, comes with the base game and the bonus DLC including the Gold Attaché Case and Handgun Ammo Charm. For the digital Standard Edition however, you also get access to the Mini Soundtrack – most likely a system application with a selection of tracks from the game’s OST.
Alternatively, there’s the Deluxe Edition containing all of the above along with a few additional bonus incentives exclusive to this edition, as well as the ‘Extra DLC Pack’ containing various extra costumes, weapons and more.
The bonus incentives for the Deluxe Edition are as follows:
- Attaché Case: 'Gold'
- Attaché Case: 'Classic'
- Charm: 'Handgun Ammo'
- Charm: 'Green Herb'
- Mini Soundtrack
The ‘Extra DLC Pack’ bundled in within the Deluxe Edition contains the following:
- Leon and Ashley Costumes: 'Casual'
- Leon and Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic'
- Leon Costume and Filter: 'Hero'
- Leon Costume and Filter: 'Villain'
- Leon Accessory: 'Sunglasses (Sporty)'
- Deluxe Weapon: 'Sentinel Nine'
- Deluxe Weapon: 'Skull Shaker'
- 'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap
- Treasure Map: Expansion
Where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake Digital Standard and Deluxe editions in the UK and US
PS5 and PS4
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition (PS5 and PS4) – £54.99 / $69.99 from PlayStation Store
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition (PS5 and PS4) – £64.99 / $89.99 from PlayStation Store
Xbox Series X/S
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition – £57.98 / $59.99 from Xbox Store
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition – £65.98 / $69.99 from Xbox Store
PC
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard OR Deluxe Edition – £49.99 / $59.99 (Standard) OR £57.98 / $69.99 (Deluxe) from Steam
- Resident Evil 4 Standard Edition – £37.85 from ShopTo
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition – £43.85 from ShopTo
