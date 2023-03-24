Here's where to buy the Resident Evil 4 remake

Built from the ground up in the RE Engine – Resident Evil 4 is back and out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Below, you'll find the best deals for the Resident Evil 4 remake from various online retailers.

For those unfamiliar, the original Resident Evil 4 is one of the most critically-acclaimed horror titles of all times. Originally released on Gamecube, then later PS2 and PC and, more recently, upres’d and ported to last gen consoles, with a VR release via the Oculus Quest 2 late last year, RE4 holds a place in the heart of many a horror fan for its gripping and intense survival horror action.

Following the success of the remakes of Resident Evil 1, 2 and 3, Eurogamer said the Resident Evil 4 remake is "keeping what works while reimagining what doesn't, this is about as good as remakes get", while Digital Foundry's tech review said the game "remains a legendary experience".

Where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition

The Standard Edition's bonus incentives.

UK

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X/S

Where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition in the US

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X/S

Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition

The physical contents of Resident Evil 4 Remake's Collectors Edition.

The Resident Evil 4 Collector's edition includes a variety of physical and digital extras including a statue of Leon .S. Kennedy, artbook, digital soundtrack, poster and more.

Whilst there was a Collector's Edition at Game in the UK, that’s now been sold out for a while, though they still have a Steelbook Edition. As of right now, it doesn’t appear any retailer in the US has the Collector's Edition available either. We'll update this page should any more become available.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Digital Editions and where to buy on PC

The Deluxe Edition bonus incentives.

If you’re looking for Resident Evil 4 within digital storefronts and on PC, you’ve got two options available – Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Edition, much like the physical version of the edition, comes with the base game and the bonus DLC including the Gold Attaché Case and Handgun Ammo Charm. For the digital Standard Edition however, you also get access to the Mini Soundtrack – most likely a system application with a selection of tracks from the game’s OST.

Alternatively, there’s the Deluxe Edition containing all of the above along with a few additional bonus incentives exclusive to this edition, as well as the ‘Extra DLC Pack’ containing various extra costumes, weapons and more.

The bonus incentives for the Deluxe Edition are as follows:

Attaché Case: 'Gold'

Attaché Case: 'Classic'

Charm: 'Handgun Ammo'

Charm: 'Green Herb'

Mini Soundtrack

The Deluxe Edition 'Bonus DLC Pack'.

The ‘Extra DLC Pack’ bundled in within the Deluxe Edition contains the following:

Leon and Ashley Costumes: 'Casual'

Leon and Ashley Costumes: 'Romantic'

Leon Costume and Filter: 'Hero'

Leon Costume and Filter: 'Villain'

Leon Accessory: 'Sunglasses (Sporty)'

Deluxe Weapon: 'Sentinel Nine'

Deluxe Weapon: 'Skull Shaker'

'Original Ver.' Soundtrack Swap

Treasure Map: Expansion

Where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake Digital Standard and Deluxe editions in the UK and US

PS5 and PS4

Xbox Series X/S

PC

