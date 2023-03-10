Here's the best MAR10 Day gaming deals
Here are the best deals on Mario games, consoles, and accessories during Mario Day 2023.
Today is Mario Day, also known as MAR10 Day because it's 10th March/ March 10th. It's a day to celebrate the iconic Italian plumber hero and all of the other characters that have appeared in the numerous Mario games to date.
Last night, when it was already 10th March in Japan, Nintendo held a special Nintendo Direct that showed off the final trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, ahead of its April release.
So, with the MAR10 celebrations already underway, let's take a look at some of the best deals on Mario games, Switch consoles, and more discounts taking place this Mario Day.
Nintendo Switch Mario Bundle
In the UK and the rest of Europe, Nintendo have released a special edition Nintendo Switch console that comes with red Joy-Cons and a copy of Super Mario Odyssey. In the US, you can get the same console, but with the choice of downloading Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey. Both versions also include some special stickers to promote the upcoming Mario film.
You can read all about where to buy the limited edition MAR10 Switch bundle here.
Best MAR10 gaming deals in the UK
Games
- Super Mario Odyssey- £36 at Amazon (was £60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £37 at Amazon (was £50)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- £37 at Amazon (was £50)
- Super Mario Maker 2- £40 (was £50)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush- £40 (was £50)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury- £37 (was £50)
- Mario Party Superstars- £37 at Amazon (was £50)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Cosmic Edition- £27 at Amazon (was £50)
- Yoshi's Crafted World- £35 at Amazon (was £50)
Mario Console Deals
- Nintendo Switch Neon, Mario Kart 8 & Joy-Con Racing Wheels Bundle- £309 at Currys
- Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros- £36 at Amazon
Other Mario Deals
- The Art of Super Mario Odyssey (Hardcover)- £34 at Amazon (was £48)
Best MAR10 gaming deals in the US
Games
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit- $60 at Best Buy (was $100)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- $40 at Best Buy (was $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe- $40 at Best Buy (was $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury- $40 at Best Buy (was $60)
- Luigi's Mansion 3- $40 at Best Buy (was $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey Standard Edition- $40 at Best Buy (was $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush- $40 at Best Buy (was $60)
- Yoshi's Crafted World- $40 at Best Buy (was $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- $40 at Best Buy (was $60)
- Mario Plus Rabbids Sparks of Hope- $28 at GameStop (was $38)
- Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Party- $360 at Amazon
- Super Mario '85 Unisex Hooded Sweatshirt- $17 at GameStop (was $38)
- The Art of Super Mario Odyssey (Hardcover)- $26 at Amazon
- Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years (Hardcover)- $31 at Amazon (was $40)
There are some of the best deals we've seen so far for MAR10 Day! We hope you enjoy celebrating Mario and friends in whatever fashion, whether it be snapping up one of these deals, playing some of the older Mario games, or watching the trailer for the film on repeat until April. If there are any new Mario deals on MAR10 day or beyond, we'll show you where to find them over on the Jelly Deals Twitter so be sure to follow us there.