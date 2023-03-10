Where to buy the MAR10 Day Nintendo Switch bundle

Today is Mario day, also known as "MAR10 day", thanks to it being March 10th, and Nintendo have announced a new Switch bundle for the event.

MAR10 day is a time for fans of the long-running Nintendo franchise to celebrate and share what they enjoy about the iconic Italian plumber hero (and his brother Luigi), and Nintendo themselves are putting on special events and promotions for a whole month to celebrate the character as well as lead up to the forthcoming Super Mario Bros. film that releases in April.

One of the special promotions is the release of a new Nintendo Switch console bundle, which contains the limited edition Switch console with red joy-cons, a copy of Super Mario Odyssey, and some exclusive stickers featuring characters from the film.

The new console bundle releases today on March 10th, and you can buy it from various retailers in the UK and US as well as from the My Nintendo Store. Here's where you can find it:

Where to purchase the Nintendo Switch (Red) + Super Mario Odyssey Bundle in the UK

Where to purchase the Nintendo Switch (Red) + Mario Choose One Bundle in the US

In the US, the bundle is instead a "Choose one" bundle, that gets you the console with red joy-cons and a download code that can be redeemed for either Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe from the eShop.

We haven't seen a Nintendo Switch console with new joy-con colours since the OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Limited Edition, so this is a nice way to mark the occasion of MAR10 day and build some more excitement for the film in April.

Hopefully there will be more Mario deals on MAR10 day than there were Pokémon deals on Pokémon day, which was last week. If there are any more deals on Mario games, merchandise, or other Nintendo games and accessories we'll keep you up-to-date on them over on the Jelly Deals Twitter so be sure to follow us there.