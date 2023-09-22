If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lego Piranha Plant set to launch in November

Chomping at the 8-bit.

A woman holds Lego's Super Mario Piranha Plant set in her hand.
Image credit: Lego
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Lego has announced another Super Mario set - this time, a shelf-sized model of a Piranha Plant.

Measuring 23cm high by 11cm wide, the 540-piece design will launch in the UK on 6th November, at the comparatively affordable (for Lego) price of £58.

This is another of Lego's Super Mario range for older fans (albeit those still young at heart), rather than its kid-focused line of Super Mario sets which interact with its electronic Super Mario, Luigi and Peach toys.

Newscast: The biggest Xbox leak in history discussed.Watch on YouTube

There's still some fun elements, however - you can pose the Piranha Plant's head, mouth, stalk and leaves, and the set comes with two Super Mario coins.

The set is one of the cheaper ones in the Super Mario range for older fans, compared to the Lego NES (£230), Mario 64 Question Block (£170) and Mighty Bowser (£230).

There's a few more pictures of it below, in case you're thinking of... snapping it up?

Lego's Super Mario Piranha Plant set from the back.
Lego's Super Mario Piranha Plant set bears its teeth.
Image credit: Lego
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch