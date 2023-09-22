Lego Piranha Plant set to launch in November

Lego has announced another Super Mario set - this time, a shelf-sized model of a Piranha Plant.

Measuring 23cm high by 11cm wide, the 540-piece design will launch in the UK on 6th November, at the comparatively affordable (for Lego) price of £58.

This is another of Lego's Super Mario range for older fans (albeit those still young at heart), rather than its kid-focused line of Super Mario sets which interact with its electronic Super Mario, Luigi and Peach toys.

There's still some fun elements, however - you can pose the Piranha Plant's head, mouth, stalk and leaves, and the set comes with two Super Mario coins.

The set is one of the cheaper ones in the Super Mario range for older fans, compared to the Lego NES (£230), Mario 64 Question Block (£170) and Mighty Bowser (£230).

There's a few more pictures of it below, in case you're thinking of... snapping it up?