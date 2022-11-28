Super Mario Bros. movie gets second trailer in Nintendo Direct tomorrow

Having given us all time to recover from the surprise the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie actually looks pretty good, Nintendo has announced it's ready for round two, with a second trailer airing tomorrow in a new Nintendo Direct.

Announced back in 2018, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a collaboration between Nintendo and Universal Pictures' Illumination animation division, and sees Chris Pratt, in the role of Mario, heading an all-star cast including Jack Black as Bowser and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

We got a promising first glimpse of the Mario movie back in October, with its debut trailer managing to look the part and land a few successful visual gags - with Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key, who plays Toad, clearly having a blast in their roles.

Watch on YouTube In case you missed it, here's first Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer.

One thing we didn't hear much of, though, was Chris Pratt, whose casting as Mario has proved somewhat controversial since its announcement. Most expected we'd finally get taste of Pratt's performance - previously teased as being "unlike anything you've heard" in Mario - in trailer number one, but instead the iconic plumber only put in a fleeting appearance, with Pratt having just two lines of dialogue.

That may be about to change with the advent of trailer number two, which airs in a special Nintendo Direct, tomorrow, 29th November, at 10pm in the UK/2pm PT. No game information will feature in the Direct, but Nintendo is promoting its arrival with a picture of Peach's throne room, suggesting Anya Taylor-Joy might be set to make her vocal debut as Peach.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - which also stars Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike - is expected to release on 7th April next year. You can read Eurogamer's thoughts on that first trailer elsewhere.