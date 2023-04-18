Mario games see UK sales boost following movie success

Multiple Mario games have seen their position in the UK boxed charts climb following the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie (which is now the biggest video game adaptation ever). Perhaps this isn't a huge surprise - after all, when I saw the film over the weekend, several Switch game trailers played before the movie began, including one for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe all made the UK physical chart top 10 this week, with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe currently sitting at number two, only behind Fifa 23. This is a climb of two places for Nintendo's racer, which has seen a nine percent increase in sales week-on-week (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz)

Watch on YouTube The Super Mario Bros. Movie final trailer.

As for the other two, Super Mario Odyssey jumped from tenth to fifth position this week, while New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe climbed from 17 to ten.

Odyssey saw an increase of 15 percent in sales this week, and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe saw sales increase by 23 percent week-on-week.

Several other Mario games also saw their sales increase this week, even though they didn't manage to make it into the top ten.

Super Mario 3D World + Bower's Fury saw its sales rise by 21 percent (placing at number 13 on the charts), Mario Party Superstars rose to 20th position with a three percent increase in sales and Luigi's Mansion 3 now sits in 40th position on the charts thanks to a sales increase of seven percent.

The biggest rise, however, goes to Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, which has re-entered the charts at number 30 following an astounding 111 percent increase in sales.

Here is the full GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending 15th April, 2023:

Fifa 23 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Resident Evil 4 Remake Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Odyssey God of War Ragnarök Gran Turismo 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft (Switch) New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

As already mentioned, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has done exceptionally well at the boxoffice. Our Tom described it as "90 minutes of bright and breezy fare" in his review, noting that while Nintendo and Illumination do play it safe, Mario is still as "entertaining as ever".