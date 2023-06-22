Here's everything included in Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1

Konami has officially revealed everything included in the £50 Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1.

When first announced, the core games were Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3, with some confusion on what else was included. Later, it was confirmed Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake would also be part of the collection.

Now we have the full list, including extras. What's more, Konami has confirmed Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3 will be available to purchase separately as digtal downloads for £16 each.

Watch on YouTube Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Gameplay and Platforms Reveal

So what's included? The games in the collection are as follows:

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear (NES/FC version)

Snake's Revenge

On top of that, the collection includes the Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 digital graphic novels - fully-voiced digital comics depicting the events of the first two Metal Gear Solid games.

Interestingly, the collection also includes a Screenplay Book of in-game text and Master Book of story and characters for each game as something of a compendium, as well as a digital soundtrack for Metal Gear Solid.

Lastly, according to the Switch version announcement video, strategy guides for each game will be included too.

The full collection is available to pre-order now, with three newly recorded songs available as a bonus: The Best Is Yet To Come, Can't Say Goodbye To Yesterday, and Snake Eater (these will be available to download at launch).

That's quite the Snake package. But considering this is still only volume one, what might be included in volume two?