Metal Gear Solid Master Collection now fully Steam Deck compatible

A new update for Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 will finally make Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, and the bonus content compatible with Steam Deck.

As shared on the official Japanese Metal Gear social media account, Version 1.4.1 is available for the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 on Steam from today (29th January).

"The main changes are that MGS2, MGS3, and bonus content will now be compatible with Steam Deck," the account stated (via Google translate). It noted that other Metal Gear games are already compatible with Valve's portable PC.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 Gameplay Preview. Watch on YouTube

As a reminder, the games in this Metal Gear collection are as follows:

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear (NES/FC version)

Snake's Revenge

On top of that, the collection comes with a few extra bells and whistles, such as the Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 digital graphic novels. These are two fully-voiced digital comics.

But despite an enticing package, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 was marred with a variety of performance issues on its release. Digital Foundry reviewed the collection across available platforms and described it as "anything but masterful".

Perhaps this new update will take the games one step further in realising their full potential. As for the future of the series, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is reportedly set to release later this year.

A PlayStation blog and video published in January which detailed the various games coming to the platform throughout 2024, had the remake listed alongside the likes of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

A State of Play is rumoured to be happening later this week, so we will maybe hear more on this particular Metal Gear release then. Stay tuned!