Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 update adds pause menu

Konami has detailed a new update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which adds a pause menu to Sons of Liberty.

This patch - or Version 1.5.0, to give it its full name - is available now for those on Steam. It will arrive on PlayStation, Switch and Xbox consoles on an unspecified date "late" this month.

Along with adding a pause menu, this update will also address issues where certain cutscenes just stopped playing on their own accord, and sorted out analog inputs that weren't working as intended.

You can read the full patch notes for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 below. The following changes apply to all platforms unless stated otherwise.

Metal Gear Solid - Master Collection Version

Fixed an issue in which certain cutscenes stopped playing

Fixed an issue in which analog input did not work as intended

Removed the "Download" option from the main menu (Steam)

Changed it so that Window Mode settings cannot be altered on Steam Deck (Steam)

Fixed some other minor issues

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version

Added pause menu - Audio settings, the online manual, resetting the game, and returning to the main menu can now be accessed via the pause menu.

Fixed a portion of in-game text

Added Steam Input support (Steam)

Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered in-game even while the Alt key was held down (Steam)

Fixed some other minor issues

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version

Added "ADDITIONAL SETTINGS" feature

Added "MOUSE SENSITIVITY" options (Steam)

Fixed an issue where a portion of character textures were displayed at a low resolution

Fixed a portion of in-game text

Added Steam Input support (Steam)

Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered in-game even while the Alt key was held down (Steam)

Fixed some other minor issues

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake - Master Collection Version

Added the option to mute audio

Fixed a portion of in-game text

Added Steam Input support (Steam)

Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered in-game even while the Alt key was held down (Steam)

Fixed some other minor issues

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 Bonus Content

Removed the "Download" option from the main menu (Steam)

Changed it so that Window Mode settings cannot be altered on Steam Deck (Steam)

Fixed some other minor issues

Issues Under Investigation: Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version

An issue where audio distortions occur (Nintendo Switch)

"We will continue to provide regular updates on future improvements and fixes as further details are finalised," Konami closed.

Image credit: Konami

Digital Foundry reviewed Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 on its release, however the team was left disappointed, describing it "anything but masterful". This was all due to a "litany of issues".

But, perhaps this latest update will take the games one step further towards realising their full potential. As for the future of the series, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is reportedly set to release later this year.