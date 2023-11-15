Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 receives patch but issues remain

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has received a new patch across all platforms, but issues still remain.

Specific changes have been made across all platforms and games in the collection, as well as general minor issues.

However, a further list of issues remain under investigation. Further, no widespread frame-rate improvements have been made - a major sticking point of the collection for fans.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - DF Tech Review

Fixes include save functionality improvements for Metal Gear Solid on Steam; an issue where the frame-rate would drop during certain scenes in Metal Gear Solid 2 on Switch and where videos would stop playing on Xbox Series X/S; and out of sync audio issues in Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as flickering in certain scenes on Switch.

Issues still under investigation include certain cutscenes not playing in Metal Gear Solid, sea lice not displaying correctly in Metal Gear Solid 2 and trophy problems on PS4, plus face paints displaying in lower resolutions in Metal Gear Solid 3.

Digital Foundry reviewed the collection and described it as "anything but masterful" due to a "litany of issues".

In particular, the PC version does not offer a graphics menu to alter the visuals, while the Switch version suffers from lower frame rates.

Judging by these latest patch notes, Konami doesn't plan on adjusting frame rates. Instead it's focused on cleaning up minor bugs.

Fans have created a PC mod, however, to boost resolution, making the game playable in 4K.