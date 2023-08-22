If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Konami confirms Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 performance stats across platforms

Snake my breath away.

Image credit: Konami
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Konami has shed more light on the resolution and framerate for its Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 across platforms.

In a statement shared with Eurogamer, Konami said all platforms except for the Switch have a 1080p/60fps target. So, that's across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Nintendo's hybrid console, meanwhile, will run at 720p/30fps in handheld mode, although Konami has said it will target 1080p/30fps when docked.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 Gameplay Preview + 3 More Upcoming Konami Games.Watch on YouTube

This clarification comes following a preview event that our Ian attended earlier this week. He came away impressed with the upcoming Metal Gear Solid collection.

"I'm very much a Metal Gear noob, and the only one I've ever completed was Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance on the original Xbox," he wrote following his time with the games.

"In fact, this event was the very first time I'd even tried Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and, quite honestly, I left feeling really excited by the prospect of finally having a convenient, modern way to rectify a huge hole in my gaming knowledge."

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 overview
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 overview. | Image credit: Konami

Konami's Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is due to release across platforms on 24th October.

The games in the collection are as follows:

  • Metal Gear
  • Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
  • Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)
  • Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)
  • Metal Gear (NES/FC version)
  • Snake's Revenge

On top of that, the collection comes with a few extra bells and whistles. This includes the Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 digital graphic novels. These are two fully-voiced digital comics, which depict the events of the first two Metal Gear Solid games.

The collection also includes a Screenplay Book of in-game text and Master Book of story and characters for each game as something of a compendium, as well as a digital soundtrack for Metal Gear Solid.

If you aren't fussed about buying the entire collection, the first three of the Metal Gear games will also be available to purchase separately.

