If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Game of the Week: celebrating the ragged energy of the MGS Digital Graphic Novels

Unputdownable.

In this stylised illustration of Solid Snake from the MGS Digital Graphic Novel, Snake says: "Almost too easy, but I've got a feeling things are about to get trickier." Snake wears a band around his head and snow blows across his face.
Image credit: Konami/Ashley Wood
Christian Donlan avatar
Feature by Christian Donlan Features Editor
Published on

The closest we got to a game review this week isn't particularly close. The first three Metal Gear Solid games are available in a new collection, and while we don't think they've been handled particularly brilliantly, I am still very happy to have them on Switch. In between all sorts of bits and pieces this week I've found time to play through the openings of the first and second game. I'm still in love with these characterful, inventive, oddball espionage adventures.

While it's been wonderful heading back to Shadow Moses and exploring one of gaming's greatest acts of misdirection in MGS 2's tanker opening, for the last few days I've been drawn to the bonus materials in the collection. Last night I played through all of MGS 2 - not the stealth game, but the Digital Graphic Novel of the stealth game.

I still have the Digital Graphic Novel for the first MGS on UMD somewhere. I am a sucker for things like this: spin-offs and weird ideas delivered with flair and intelligence. The Digital Graphic Novels tell versions of the MGS game stories, but they do this as semi-automated comics, with lovely sketchy art and stripped back versions of the plot.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!

Support us View supporter archive
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Christian Donlan avatar

Christian Donlan

Features Editor

Christian Donlan is a features editor for Eurogamer. He is the author of The Unmapped Mind, published as The Inward Empire in the US.