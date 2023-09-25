Metal Gear Solid will run at 30fps in forthcoming Master Collection

Metal Gear Solid will run at 30fps in Konami's forthcoming Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 across all platforms.

The collection includes the first three Metal Gear Solid games among other extras, and Konami has now released a table of the output resolution and frame rate for all three games across all platforms.

The first game, released on the original PlayStation, will be at 30fps across all platforms. The following two games will be at 60fps across PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC (Steam), but only 30fps on Switch (both handheld and docked).

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 gameplay and platforms reveal

You can see the full table below.

Resolution and FPS across all platforms. | Image credit: Konami / Eurogamer

In a previous statement from Konami shared with Eurogamer, the publisher said all platforms (except Switch) have a target of 1080p/60fps. However, it's now become apparent this did not include the first game and was only for its sequels.

Of course, Metal Gear Solid had a frame rate of 30fps on PS1, so this decision is arguably to maintain the feel of the original. Still, it's disappointing that resolution will be the only improvement.

The Switch performance, though already known, remains disappointing too. It's the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater included here, both released on PS3 and Xbox 360. It's surprising that the Switch is seemingly unable to handle HD remasters of PS2 games.

As for resolution, none of these games will output at 4K - though with their ageing graphics, this might be for the best.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is set for release on 24th October. Ian went hands-on with it last month and left feeling excited to play more despite being a self-confessed Metal Gear noob.