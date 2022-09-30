Here's a fan trailer for a Super Mario "remake" with Chris Pratt

A lifelong Nintendo fan has decided to make a realistic Super Mario Bros remake, and posted a movie-style trailer on YouTube to document their most recent update.

The YouTuber, who has uploaded their videos to the channel Re-Imagined Games, started work on the remake over two months ago.

In order to create the game, they've had to learn Unreal Engine 5 with zero experience in video game development.

Watch on YouTube Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope story trailer.

Re-Imagined Games uploaded a cinematic trailer for the remake and some gameplay footage earlier this week, which I've embedded below.

Super Mario Remake trailer.

Super Mario Remake - first look at gameplay.

The person behind Re-Imagined Games is a professional digital artist, and they've definitely done a brilliant job at making Chris Pratt's Mario look realistic. But the trailer itself is also excellently made, complete with a script in the style of Honest Trailers and a voiceover that sounds suspiciously like Jon Bailey of Honest Trailers fame.

Pretty much everything in this game has been made from scratch, including the 3D model of Chris Pratt, custom assets with a gritty look for the "realism", as well as a custom character model and animations for Pratt-io's movements. More details on their learning process can be found in this video from July.

Remaking Super Mario Bros, starring Chris Pratt!

Their next update will include Jack Black as Bowser, and after that a playable Charlie Day as Luigi is planned. I hope they continue to have fun as they learn and add more to the game, as that fact really comes through when you watch their videos and see the game's progression.