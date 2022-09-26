HBO's The Last of Us gets first full-length trailer

Today is The Last of Us day, an annual occasion formerly known as Outbreak Day that marks the in-universe date in which the Cordyceps infection spread throughout humanity.

This year, to celebrate the occasion, Naughty Dog and HBO have released a new trailer for their upcoming TV adaptation, which stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

This new trailer gives us all a closer look at Ellie and Joel in action as they make their way across America. Along with seeing more of the two protagonists, we now also have a better, but still brief look at the series' infected Clickers - complete with their unmistakable and haunting noises. Other characters such as Ellie's friend Riley also make a showing. You can see the trailer for yourself below.

While we had been treated to a few snippets of footage earlier in the year as part of a channel-wide HBO marketing campaign, this is our first full look at the show.

In addition to this trailer, Naughty Dog also revealed a series of GIF drops earlier in the day, which is pretty much as it sounds. Essentially, the games' animators have selected some of their "favourite GIFs" and recreated them "using characters and scenery from our games".

Here is Tess giving us all the middle finger without actually giving us the middle finger in the style of Rachel and co. from Friends.

You can now also get your hands on a new wallpaper for your phone, desktop or tablet (or even all three).

This wallpaper was created by artist David Blatt and features the picture of Ellie and Joel from the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1 for the PlayStation 5.

The developer will also be uploading a community photo album later in the day, which will feature in-game images from The Last of Us, as taken by players.

Meanwhile, while nothing official has been revealed at the time of writing, Bella Ramsey does seem to have some pretty nice looking Part 1 merch, with the actress tweeting a picture of her holding a The Last of Us thermos and wearing a The Last of Us T-shirt. Perhaps some things to keep an eye out for.

So apparently it's the last of us day or something?????? 😏 pic.twitter.com/ucjnczmqID — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) September 26, 2022

"We're so humbled to celebrate The Last of Us community annually with #TLOUDay," said Naughty Dog. "To the edge of the universe and back - with all the gratitude and thanks to our incredible community - endure and survive."