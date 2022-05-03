The arrival of Halo Infinite Season 2 sees the biggest update to the game since its launch back in late 2021.

Season 2 will introduce several significant additions to multiplayer in Halo Infinite, including new modes and maps, as well as a new Battle Pass and unlocks to work towards.

This season also paves the way for several campaign updates, such as campaign co-op, but those will be available later in the year ahead of Season 3. In short - this is a multiplayer-focused update, but there's plenty to dig into!

On this page:

What time does Halo Infinite Season 2 release? Halo Infinite Season 2 release time in UK / BST, CEST, EDT and PDT

Halo Infinite Season 2 'Lone Wolves' will be available on Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, and has the following release times:

UK: 7pm (BST)

7pm (BST) Europe: 8pm (CEST)

8pm (CEST) East Coast US: 2pm (EDT)

2pm (EDT) West Coast US: 11am (PDT)

This means for those in Europe, you have to wait until the end of the working day before you can start downloading and playing.

As with all live service games, expect the possibility of delays or downtime taking longer than anticipated.

Otherwise, developer 343 Industries has said servers will be offline for one hour ahead of the above times - meaning multiplayer, the Academy and customisation will be unavailable.

Coming soon is the Halo Infinite Season 2 release. Until then, in multiplayer, we can help with completing weekly challenges, Starting the story? Learn how to download and install the Halo Infinite campaign, where is co-op in Halo Infinite and lists of skull locations, Mjolnir Armor Lockers and Spartan Cores. including those for the commando rifle, fusion coil and a killing spree. If you're looking to step up the challenge, then Halo Infinite's ranking system is waiting.

What is featured in the Halo Infinite Season 2 update?

Halo Infinite Season 2, themed 'Lone Wolves', is the most significant update since launch - introducing a new story, two maps and several modes. Highlights include:

The Long Wolves story, which will be delivered with "a mix of cinematics, story-themed Events, Battle Pass items and more that embody the Lone Wolves theme".

New maps Catalyst (Arena) and Breaker (Big Team Battle).

New modes Last Spartan Standing (free-for-all match with five respawns), Land Grab (zone control with three neutral zones) and the return of King of the Hill (zone control with a single neutral point).

New cosmetics, including the Rakshasa and Eaglestrike sets, and free Fracture armour core:

The Fracture armour core.

As a reminder, the above season is focused on multiplayer. Campaign co-op has been delayed until later in the season, while Forge mode is aiming for Season 3.

That said, there will be some patches to campaign, such as the fix to the 'tank gun' glitch:

In case you missed it, the "tank gun" glitch in the Outpost Tremonius mission of #HaloInfinite will no longer be available after the Season 2 update. This update will not remove the tank gun from any existing saves where it has already been picked up. https://t.co/JEFIMHzmll — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) April 26, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Best of luck with Season 2!