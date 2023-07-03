Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Grab an Xbox Series X ahead of its price rise for just £416 from BT

Over £60 off next month's new RRP.

Emad Ahmed
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
The Xbox Series X is still in its early days thanks to this extended period of cross-gen games, but it's capable of great 4K graphics and up to 120 frames per second in action and online multiplayer games.

It's also currently on sale from BT for just £416.60, which is nearly £35 off its present retail price. However, it should be noted that the console's price is set to increase to £479.99 RRP from next month. So, if you've been thinking about jumping into the new generation of gaming for a while, you can save yourself over £60 off next month's pending, new RRP.

Although we would usually begin to see small price cuts for a console a few years after its release, high production costs, currency variations and inflation has meant Xbox has had to do what Sony did with its own PlayStation 5 consoles.

It's also an ideal time to grab an Xbox Series X. There are some great games to check out already, such as Forza Horizon 5, Hi-Fi Rush, Halo Infinite and many more. But later this year, expected console exclusives include Bethesda's Starfield and the all-new Forza Motorsport.

If you're after other tech and gaming deals, be sure to keep tabs on our Amazon summer sale page. The event takes place on July 11th and 12th, and there'll be plenty of offers. In the meantime, keep checking our Jelly Deals Twitter feed for the latest discounts we find from Amazon and other retailers.

About the Author
Emad Ahmed

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

