Grab a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller with FIFA 23 for under £70

It's been a month since the thrilling World Cup final between France and Argentina took place, and many of us still have clear memories of Messi and Argentina's heroics as they beat the previous holders on penalties after an incredible display from Mbappe for France.

If you want to recreate some of these moments with your friends but don't fancy going outside while it's freezing cold, playing FIFA 23 is a good alternative, especially with its free World Cup update that launched just before the real tournament kicked off. Right now you can get a new DualSense controller with FIFA 23 for just under £70 from Hit:

Normally PS5 DualSense controllers go for £60, so you're essentially getting a new controller and FIFA 23 for just £9.85 extra! FIFA is a lot more fun when you're playing with or against a friend and it's always handy to have a second controller if one of them is out of battery.

FIFA 23 is the last EA football game to use the FIFA title, before rebranding to EA Sports FC, and they've packed a lot into this one. With new HyperMotion2 Technology that delivers greater gameplay realism, both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup coming now added into the game as a separate mode, plus the addition of women’s club teams, there's a lot you can do in FIFA 23 as well as the ever-popular Ultimate team mode.

PS5 users will already know that the DualSense controller is one of the things that makes the PS5 experience so enjoyable. The adaptive triggers and enhanced haptics in the controller give you greater control over your in-game actions, making it one of the best controllers to use on console or PC.

