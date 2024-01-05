Inazuma is the only region in Genshin Impact locked behind an Archon Quest, meaning you can't just take a trek across Teyvat to get there like you can with Sumeru and Fontaine.

There are occasional glitches found that allow you to get to Inazuma early in Genshin Impact, but they all eventually get patched. You also can't get around the quest requirement if you use a character with an ability that allows them to walk across water, as they will be teleported away from Inazuma when they get too close.

However, there is a legitimate way you can explore Inazuma early without unlocking it yourself, and other ways to get Inazuma materials if you only need to go there to upgrade your characters and weapons.

So, we've gone over how to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact the proper way below, as well as how to explore the region early, and list alternative ways to get Inazuma materials like Naku Weed and Sango Pearl.

How to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact

To get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact you have to be Adventure Rank 30 and start Chapter 1 of 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia' Inazuma Archon Quest. You should complete up to at least the 'Ritou Escape Plan' part of this Archon Quest, as you can't leave Ritou and explore the rest of Inazuma until you do so.

Getting to this first Inazuma Archon Quest requires completing all of Liyue's Archon Quests, all of the Archon Interlude quests between Liyue and Inazuma, and the Inazuma Prologue chapter 'Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves'. This can take a very long time, so the sections below can help if you just need to get to Inazuma for its regional materials.

How to get to Inazuma early in Genshin Impact

Apart from the odd glitch that inevitably gets patched, the only way to get to Inazuma early in Genshin Impact is by entering another player's world in co-op. If they are the same World Level and have unlocked Inazuma in their playthrough, then you can freely explore the island nation to pick up whatever resources you need.

We recommend toggling the 'Allow Direct Join' and 'Show Joinable Only' options while on the co-op menu to make joining a world quicker, just remember your manners and ask if it's okay to take their materials after joining.

How to get Inazuma materials early in Genshin Impact

To get Inazuma materials early in Genshin Impact you can:

Do Inazuma character test runs

Buy them from a shop in Sumeru

Grow them in your Serenitea Pot

Unfortunately you can only do character test runs to get Amakumo Fruit, Crystal Marrow, Dendrobium, Fluorescent Fungus, Onikabuto, or Sakura Bloom early. However, other Inazuma materials can be either bought or grown before reaching Inazuma.

Character test runs

Doing the test runs for Inazuma characters gives you a small amount of their Ascension materials, so even if you don't plan on Wishing for those particular characters, do their test runs anyway so you can store Inazuma materials for later.

We recommend you do every character trial that appears anyway, regardless if you need their ascension material or not, because you might get a character that needs it in the future.

Sumeru Shop

Babak on the eastern side of Port Ormos in Sumeru sells Naku Weed and Sango Pearl materials. Each one costs 1,000 Mora, he sells a maximum of five each, and his stock refreshes every three days.

Serenitea Pot

After completing the 'A Teapot to Call Home: Part 1' Adventure Quest in Liyue, you get your very own Serenitea Pot to decorate. Once you have access to the pot, visit it and talk to Tubby, who you can buy Sea Ganoderma and Naku Weed seeds from with your special Realm Currency.

As long as you have the correct type of farming terrain placed, you can then plant these seeds to grow Sea Ganoderma and Naku Weed. You need A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe to grow Naku Weed, and A Path of Value: Orderly Meadow to grow Sea Ganoderma.

